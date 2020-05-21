Loopy for Lars? Ga ga for Guadagnino? Crackers for Claire Denis? Wild for, um, Apichatpong Weerasethakul? Boy, do we have some good news for you. Cineaste streaming site Mubi has just added a whole new library section to its service – and if you’re a subscriber you won’t have to pay a penny extra.



Is it for everyone? No. Will the casual viewer run screaming from this digital tidal wave of subtitles, atonal scores and unpronounceable directors? Possibly. But this is not for them. If you’re into arthouse, foreign-language, indie, and especially female-led filmmaking, you’ll stumble upon a veritable trove of gems, old and new.



Highlights include László Nemes’s devastating first-person Holocaust drama ‘Son of Saul’, Kantemir Balagov’s much-praised ‘Beanpole’, Céline Sciamma’s sublime romance ‘Portrait of a Lady on Fire’ (though look out for her ‘Water Lilies’ and ‘Tomboy’ on the site too), and Denis’s mad-brilliant sci-fi ‘High Life’.

And if you’re knocking off the classics – possibly under subtle but unmistakable pressure from that copy of ‘1001 Movies You Must See Before You Die’ on your bookshelf – you’ll find ‘La Dolce Vita’, ‘I Am Cuba’, ‘Meshes of the Afternoon’, ‘The Battle of Algiers’, ‘Umberto D.’ and a wealth of others.



Check out the full library here. If you’re not a member and this sounds like your cup of tea, Mubi subscriptions clock in at £9.99 per month. Go on, Martin Scorsese would want this for you.



