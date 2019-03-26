Marvel fans can meet Bucky Barnes at this year’s MCM London Comic Con

With just over a month to go until this year’s MCM London Comic Con, the names of the guests attending are starting to filter through. Today, it’s been announced that Bucky Barnes himself, Sebastian Stan, will be dropping by to meet fans at ExCeL next month.

Stan, of course, dived into the Marvel Cinematic Universe in ‘Captain America: The First Avenger’ as Bucky, Steve Rogers’ BFF. In ‘The Winter Soldier’, he became Steve’s ex-BFF when he’s brainwashed and sets off to kill Rogers, aka Captain America. He turned good again, though, and the bromance resumed, only to then run into Thanos. And, well, we know how that turned out.

Whatever it takes. Watch the brand new trailer for Marvel Studios’ #AvengersEndgame, in theaters April 26. pic.twitter.com/0sOetnYzPu — The Avengers (@Avengers) 14 March 2019

Given that ‘Avengers: Endgame’ comes out on April 26, Stan’s appearance at Comic Con couldn’t come at a better time. He’ll be signing autographs and posing for pics. He’ll also be taking part in an on-stage panel. He joins ‘Stranger Things’ star David Harbour and many more guests, who are yet to be announced.

For your chance to hang out with an actual Avenger, all you need to do is book tickets to this year's MCM London Comic Con, which takes place at London’s Excel Centre on May 24-26. As always, the event promises to be brimming with best of popular culture, from screenings, meet-and-greets, fan experiences and, of course, cosplay.

Tickets and more information can be found at www.mcmcomiccon.com.

Recommended: Want more of the latest film news and reviews? Sign up to our newsletter here.