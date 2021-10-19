Mary Anne Hobbs’ favourite places to hang out in London

The BBC Radio 6 Music presenter shares the places she loves most in the capital

From dreamy cheesecakes to an art gallery so beautiful she’d like to move in, radio presenter Mary Anne Hobbs shares some of her favourite places in London

Sushi Atelier

‘A fabulous hole-in-the-wall Japanese restaurant with miso soup, sushi sets and green tea cheesecake that’s to-die-for. It’s perfect for a delicious feast that lands in your stomach as light as a snowflake. The first week I discovered the place I went back three times. It infuses my life with a little “Kill Bill” glamour. The Critic Jay Rayner once wrote of Sushi Atelier that ‘it makes me feel like a better person than I really am.’ 114 Great Portland Street, W1W 6PH

Newport Street Gallery

‘This is the art gallery that Damien Hirst built in Vauxhall to share his private collection. It’s housed inside three beautifully renovated scenery-painting studios built in 1913, to serve the Victorian theatre industry. Admission is free. I love the space itself so much, the ceilings are 11 meters high and the whole building is always flooded with light. Every time I’m there I think, one day I’ll just hire a van, load up all my stuff and move in.’ Newport Street, SE11 6AJ

Sounds of the Universe

‘A music lover’s paradise on the corner of Broadwick Street and Duck Lane in Soho. The shop has always had such a warm and welcoming vibe. You can lose yourself crate-digging for hours, marvelling at rare limited edition vinyl, and geeking out over white label dubs. I might think I’m going in for dub and reggae, but may easily emerge with some Lebanese Habibi Funk and a book about rave art.’ 7 Broadwick Street, W1F 0AD

