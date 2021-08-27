London
Support us
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout
Support us

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search
Image shows stage and crowd
MANCE COMMUNICATIONS

Mass karaoke is way better than we expected

Electrifying, eccentric, and a little bit bizarre

Written by
Emily Canegan
Advertising

Karaoke; it's a lot of fun, granted. But what about those among us, who don't deal well with the whole 'performing under pressure' thing? You know, all those eyes trained on you. What if there was a way of doing it where you weren't just singing on your tod? Luckily the fine folks at Massaoke have figured out a way to make this a reality.

Massaoke is pretty much the same as normal karaoke, but... en masse. Don’t worry, you won’t have to get up on stage and perform in front of the audience (auditions for The Voice are that way, Claire). The house band, Rockstar Weekend, play the songs on stage, and on a giant screen behind them are the lyrics for you to sing along. Simple.

It’s a sequins-and-spandex performance that will win over even the most limelight-averse among you. The supercharged event is held in Camden’s Electric Ballroom, with a different theme taking centre stage every month. October kicks off with an 80s show, followed by a 90s extravaganza in November.

So you can bet your bottom dollar Queen, Bon Jovi, Madonna and Whitney will make the set list. They might even play Wonderwall if you ask really nicely.

The Electric Ballroom, 184 Camden High Street, Camden Town, London, NW1 8QP

Bars that let you sing your heart out

Nights on the town that don’t involve singing

Popular on Time Out

    Share the story

    Latest news

      Advertising

      Get us in your inbox

      Loading animation
      Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

      By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

      🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

      Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

      Time Out

      About us

      Contact us

      Time Out products

      Time Out magazine

      Site Map
      © 2021 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.