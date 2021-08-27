Karaoke; it's a lot of fun, granted. But what about those among us, who don't deal well with the whole 'performing under pressure' thing? You know, all those eyes trained on you. What if there was a way of doing it where you weren't just singing on your tod? Luckily the fine folks at Massaoke have figured out a way to make this a reality.

Massaoke is pretty much the same as normal karaoke, but... en masse. Don’t worry, you won’t have to get up on stage and perform in front of the audience (auditions for The Voice are that way, Claire). The house band, Rockstar Weekend, play the songs on stage, and on a giant screen behind them are the lyrics for you to sing along. Simple.

It’s a sequins-and-spandex performance that will win over even the most limelight-averse among you. The supercharged event is held in Camden’s Electric Ballroom, with a different theme taking centre stage every month. October kicks off with an 80s show, followed by a 90s extravaganza in November.

So you can bet your bottom dollar Queen, Bon Jovi, Madonna and Whitney will make the set list. They might even play Wonderwall if you ask really nicely.

The Electric Ballroom, 184 Camden High Street, Camden Town, London, NW1 8QP

