Kagami, Roundhouse, 2023
Photo: Tin Drum

Massively acclaimed AR show ‘Kagami’ is coming to the Roundhouse this winter

The groundbreaking work is based around legendary late Japanese composer Ryuichi Sakamoto

Andrzej Lukowski
Written by
Andrzej Lukowski
Exciting news: one of the most acclaimed and groundbreaking new shows of the last year is finally doing the decent thing and transferring to London after going down a storm in New York and at the Manchester International Festival.

Slightly more challenging news: it’s quite hard to actually describe what it is. But let’s give it a damn good go. 

‘Kagami’ is a collaboration between mixed reality pioneers Tin Drum and the late Japanese composer Ryuichi Sakamoto, famous for a career that ran from influential electronic pioneers the Yellow Magic Orchestra on through his hugely acclaimed soundtrack work that took in the likes of ‘Merry Christmas, Mr Lawrence’ and ‘The Revenant’.

Kagami, Roundhouse, 2023
Photo: Marissa Alper

In a nutshell, the show will see you put on a headset and watch a virtual concert at the Roundhouse, a recorded Sakamoto augmented by dazzling, elegiac visuals. Reviews have described it as an ‘otherworldly, strangely moving’ experience and ‘an affecting meditation on grief’. That’s the idea: best get a look for yourself when it moves into the Roundhouse at the end of December.

‘Kagami’ is at the Roundhouse Dec 29-Jan 21. Book tickets here.

The best new London theatre shows to book for in 2023 and 2024.

Immersive theatre shows in London.

