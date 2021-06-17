When Max Halley decided to open up a sandwich shop, he wanted to turn a pub food classic into a sarnie. Because, well… why the hell not? And so, his now cult ham, egg and chip sandwich was born.

Now, Max's Sandwich Shop is teaming up with burger pros Patty & Bun to make that sandwich into… a pizza?! Just kidding, it’s a burger. Obviously.

Served on brioche bun, it’ll be stuffed with an aged beef patty and all the trimmings that you’d usually find in Max’s sarnie creation: slow-cooked ham hock, a fried egg, piccalilli, shoestring fries and malt vinegar roast chicken mayo.

If eating a burger piled up with ham hock and chips sounds like your kind of thing, then you’ve got one month to sample it at all Patty & Bun branches (except for the one on Kingly Street). It’ll be on the menu from 21 June, so while you can’t go to a sweaty club on what would have been ‘freedom day’, you can eat an obscenely tasty burger. Take the highs where you can get ’em, y'know?

The special will available at all Patty & Bun shops (except for Kingly St) from Monday Jun 21 - Sunday Jul 25.

It’s official: the team behind Gloria and Circolo Popolare make the third best pizza in the world

These places are doing free drinks for dads this Father’s Day