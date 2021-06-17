London
Support us
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout
Support us

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search
max's sandwich shop, ham egg and chips, patty and bun
Photograph: Justin DeSouza

Max's Sandwich Shop has teamed up with Patty & Bun to make a ham, egg and chip burger

It looks extraordinary

By
Isabelle Aron
Advertising

When Max Halley decided to open up a sandwich shop, he wanted to turn a pub food classic into a sarnie. Because, well… why the hell not? And so, his now cult ham, egg and chip sandwich was born.

Now, Max's Sandwich Shop is teaming up with burger pros Patty & Bun to make that sandwich into… a pizza?! Just kidding, it’s a burger. Obviously.

Served on brioche bun, it’ll be stuffed with an aged beef patty and all the trimmings that you’d usually find in Max’s sarnie creation: slow-cooked ham hock, a fried egg, piccalilli, shoestring fries and malt vinegar roast chicken mayo.

If eating a burger piled up with ham hock and chips sounds like your kind of thing, then you’ve got one month to sample it at all Patty & Bun branches (except for the one on Kingly Street). It’ll be on the menu from 21 June, so while you can’t go to a sweaty club on what would have been ‘freedom day’, you can eat an obscenely tasty burger. Take the highs where you can get ’em, y'know?

The special will available at all Patty & Bun shops (except for Kingly St) from Monday Jun 21 - Sunday Jul 25. 

It’s official: the team behind Gloria and Circolo Popolare make the third best pizza in the world

These places are doing free drinks for dads this Father’s Day

Popular on Time Out

    Share the story

    More on Love Local

      Latest news

        Read next

          Advertising

          Get us in your inbox

          Loading animation
          Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

          By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

          🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

          Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

          Time Out

          About us

          Contact us

          Time Out products

          Time Out magazine

          Site Map
          © 2021 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.