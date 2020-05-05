McDonald’s to reopen four London locations for delivery on Wednesday May 13

Here’s some big (Mac) news. McDonald’s has finally unveiled a list of the UK branches set to reopen after nearly two months of closure. The fast-food chain and household name will be reopening 15 stores for delivery only on Wednesday (May 13) next week, where it’ll be trialling new safety measures and social distancing.

Of the 15 UK stores, four are right here in London. The residents and fast-food fans of Dalston, Harrow, Tooting and Welling will be blessed with the reopening of their local McDonald’s from 11am next Wednesday, with food available for delivery on the usual partner platforms and apps.

New safety measures in stores will include checking the temperature of staff at the start of each shift, a smaller workforce and a limited menu. Following operational tests, McDonald’s has added the vegetable deluxe and veggie dippers to the menu, which already included familiar favourites like the Big Mac, Filet-O-Fish, Chicken McNuggets and the core McFlurry range.

‘Rest assured we are working hard to reopen more restaurants, but I am adamant that this must be at the right pace with the wellbeing of our employees, suppliers and customers front of mind,’ said Paul Pomroy, chief executive officer of McDonald’s UK and Ireland.

McDonald’s closed all of its UK stores on March 23 amid the UK’s growing lockdown measures.

Out of the catchment area? Try your luck with KFC instead.

Or check out which other top restaurants are now doing home delivery in London.

Share the story