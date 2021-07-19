Surely a sign of nature healing itself, McDonald's Monopoly is set to return this summer.

From August 25 the fast food giant will be welcoming back its annual competition after a year off due to the pandemic. The popular promotion sees diners collecting game piece stickers on qualifying products and then popping them on a lil’ Monopoly board. It's just like playing the actual board game, but you don't end up in a five hour argument with your flatmate about who gets dominion over Pall Mall before pouring a beer over their head and storming off to your bedroom for a sulk.

The MONOPOLY game at McDonald’s is back on August 25th, complete with GOLD CARD!



The competition will run for six weeks and everyone’s a winner, baby. That said, some people will win bigger than others, with prizes in the past ranging from free hot apple pies to holidays, £100,000 in cash, a Mini Cooper and enough Boohoo vouchers to clothe the cast of Love Island for eternity.

Perhaps the most vibey prize of all though is the new VIP gold card. There are 1,000 up for grabs this year and they entitle the winners to a free Maccy D’s meal every week for a whole year. You'll be able to get the game pieces in branches of the restaurant and also when you order for home delivery too.

But the course of true freebies never did run smooth however. Due to last year’s no-show for McDonald's Monopoly, the 200 million game pieces had already been printed with 2020’s date on them. Instead of printing them all over again, McD’s are reusing them. Just check the dates on the Maccy D's website to make sure everything’s above board.

