EastEnders mural in tribute to June Brown
Photograph: GnasherMurals / Instagram

Meaningful mural painted in memory of ‘EastEnders’ legend June Brown

Fans can pay tribute in Romford, East London

Written by
Sarah Green
It’s a bittersweet day for ‘EastEnders’ fans — a London artist has paid a touching tribute to actress June Brown after she passed away on Sunday at the age of 95. The mural was painted yesterday in Romford, East London by artist Gnasher. Fans said the painting took a couple of hours to complete and attracted a lot of attention from locals.

Support for Gnasher’s artwork has come pouring in on Instagram — his post titled ‘For June’ has attracted over 1,000 likes, with hundreds commenting on the post. One wrote: “What an amazing tribute to a wonderful actress. RIP June.” Another said: “The detail on this is incredible. Brilliant piece.” And: “What an amazing tribute to an absolute legend.”

Best known for playing the iconic character of Dot Cotton, Brown was one of the soap’s most beloved characters, having appeared in 2,884 episodes prior to her retirement in 2020. ​​Following the news of June’s death, a statement from an ‘EastEnders’ spokesperson said: "There are not enough words to describe how much June was loved and adored by everyone at EastEnders, her loving warmth, wit and great humour will never be forgotten."

To see the mural for yourself, head over to Rise Park in East London — the commute is worth it.

