Shoreditch, area guide
Photograph: Claudio Divizia/Shutterstock.com

The best things to do in east London

Explore all the very best restaurants, bars, museums and attractions with our guide to east London

Written by
Things To Do Editors
&
Paula Akpan
Whether you're a west enthusiast, have a zeal for north or you're a south Londoner through and through, the fact remains that you'll likely still have been lured to east London at least once or twice.  

The evidence is irrefutable –  London's eastern corner is the scenesters’ paradise. Adult ball-pits, niche cafés, ping pong bars – Shoreditch has them all. It’s not all gimmicks, either, as east London is home to some of the capital’s very best museums, historic houses, markets, restaurants and green spaces. From velodromes to classic English gardens and bagels on Brick Lane, here’s our edit of east London’s most enticing attractions, as picked by east London-loving Time Out editors. 

RECOMMENDED: 101 best things to do in London

Columbia Road Flower Market
© Rob Greig

1. Columbia Road Flower Market

  • Shopping
  • Markets and fairs
  • Bethnal Green

What is it? One of London’s most visually appealing markets that overflows with bucketfuls of beautiful flowers every Sunday.
Why go? Because it’s a weekend institution in east London, and one of the best places to buy flowers, bedding plants and even a banana tree – if you’ve got the patio space at home. Turn up early to avoid the crowds or late to pick up a bunch of bargains. 

Read more
Museum of London Docklands
© Museum of London

2. Museum of London Docklands

  • Museums
  • Isle of Dogs

What is it? A 200-year-old warehouse that tells the actually pretty interesting story of the Thames and the people who settled alongside it. 
Why go? To understand the rich history of the area, from Roman times right through to the rise of Canary Wharf. Lose yourself in historic photographs and source material from the Port of London Authority Archive, Metropolitan Fire Brigade footage and captured Nazi footage and testimonies that explore the port’s role in top-secret wartime projects. 

Read more
Buy tickets
ArcelorMittal Orbit
© Matt Cetti-Roberts

3. ArcelorMittal Orbit

  • Attractions
  • Olympic Park

What is it? 376ft tall tower, with two spectacular viewing platforms and a tunnel slide.
Why go? Anish Kapoor’s curiously curvaceous ArcelorMittal Orbit was one of the more unexpected sights at the Olympic Park in 2012. But even more thrilling than the architecture? A good hurtle down itIf you dare to take the drop (without closing your eyes) there are clear plastic windows at strategic points so you can see out.   

Read more
Book online
Brick Lane Beigel Bake

4. Brick Lane Beigel Bake

  • Restaurants
  • Jewish
  • Brick Lane

What is it? Tasty to-go items that've been served up at this charmingly scruffy bakery since 1977. 
Why go? After wonderfully cheap curry, Brick Lane’s second greatest contribution to London’s gastronomic index is the salt beef beigel (or bagel). It’s salty, it’s beefy, the mustard will singe a layer of skin from the inside of your throat (you have been warned) and it’s an absolute classic. That’s why they’re consumed by everyone from night-shifting taxi drivers to savvy tourists.

Read more
The Castle Cinema
Photograph: Andy Parsons

5. The Castle Cinema

  • Cinemas
  • Homerton

What is it? A restored, boutique cinema with an art deco bar.
Why go? Homerton’s cinema has had more iterations than Madonna: it’s been a bingo hall, a shoe factory and a snooker club. That was until a local couple stepped in and restored it to its 1913 cinematic glory. It has a gorgeous curved ceiling covered in ornate gold plasterwork and just 80 seats – all of which are bum-hugging velvet armchairs.

Read more
E Pellicci
Sean Pines

6. E Pellicci

  • Restaurants
  • British
  • Bethnal Green

What is it? Proof that all caffs are not equal.
Why go? This greasy spoon has provided carbs and protein in eggy, meaty and pan-fried form to the good people of east London since 1900. Traces of bygone eras, like art deco interior details and Formica tables have earned it Grade II-listed status – but what diners love best is that the fry-ups, grills and Italian dishes are still served by the same family. 

Read more
Order online
Victoria Park
Photograph: Alys Tomlinson

7. Victoria Park

  • Attractions
  • Parks and gardens
  • Victoria Park

What is it? Known as the ‘People’s Park’, Victoria Park is one of London’s favourite open spaces.
Why go? In the summer it’s often taken over by festivals while in the autumn park-goers are treated to epic fireworks displays. But that’s not all: parts of the park are Grade II-listed, there are two expansive lakes (one with a Chinese pagoda island), a boating pond and the Pavilion Café, where you can grab a bite to eat. 

Read more
Geffrye Museum
Geffrye Museum

8. Geffrye Museum

  • Museums
  • History
  • Hoxton

What is it? Housed in a set of eighteenth-century almshouses, the Geffrye Museum offers a vivid physical history of the English interior.
Why go? Displaying original furniture, paintings, textiles and decorative arts, the museum recreates a sequence of typical middle-class living rooms from 1600 to the present. It’s an oddly interesting way to take in domestic history. The Geffrye Museum is now closed until early 2020, but you can still drop by to visit their lovely gardens. 

Read more
Emirates Air Line

9. Emirates Air Line

  • Attractions
  • Towers and viewpoints
  • Royal Docks

What is it? Part tourist attraction, part utterly bodacious public transport option, the Emirates Air Line runs cable cars between Greenwich Peninsula to Royal Docks.

Why go? This one's not exactly the most popular mode of transport for the daily commute. Thankfully, that means you can treat yourself to a largely unspoiled view of the city without having to pay through the nose for it. With pay-as-you-go, a 20-minute round trip costs just £8 (free for kids under five). Bargain. 

Read more
Book online
Dennis Severs’ House

10. Dennis Severs’ House

  • Attractions
  • Historic buildings and sites
  • Spitalfields

What is it? A time capsule attraction in which visitors are immersed in a unique form of theatre.
Why go? Imagine you’ve stepped into a painting by one of the Old Masters. Walking into Dennis Severs’ House is rather like that. In silence, visitors pass through its ‘still life drama’, visiting each room to see evidence of an eighteenth-century silk weaver’s family life without ever meeting a soul: a dinner lies half-eaten, a fire still crackles, a chamber pot needs emptying. 

Read more
The Olympic Pool

11. The Olympic Pool

  • Sport and fitness
  • Olympic Park

What is it? One of the 2012 Olympic Games’ iconic venues, designed by the late, great starchitect Zaha Hadid.
Why go? To swim in the pool of champions and by some kind of peculiar chlorine-osmosis, perhaps become one yourself. You can use the ten-lane 50m competition pool, which is 3m deep; the training pool, where you can frolic or swim; and the diving pool or a dry-land diving facility for both newcomers and Tom Daley-level twizzlers. 

Read more
V&A Museum of Childhood

12. V&A Museum of Childhood

  • Museums
  • Childhood
  • Bethnal Green

What is it? Home to one of the world’s finest collections of children’s toys, dolls’ houses, games and costumes.
Why go? An afternoon at the V&A’s Museum of Childhood affords all kinds of nostalgia. Remember your old Star Wars, He-Man or Sylvanian Families toys? They’re all here. Besides, who doesn’t love a good meander down memory lane?

 

Read more
Spitalfields City Farm

13. Spitalfields City Farm

  • Attractions
  • Farms
  • Spitalfields

What is it? A taste of the countryside in central London.
Why go? To meet the characterful creatures at this welcoming and brilliantly maintained green spot just off Brick Lane. Friendly residents up for a pat include Bayleaf the donkey and a lovable pair of hairy hogs. Plus, the farm shop sells homegrown produce like freshly laid eggs and the range of veg grown is remarkable for the location. 

Read more
F Cooke
Photograph: Jonathan Hatchman

14. F Cooke

  • Restaurants
  • British
  • London Fields

What is it? A green-tiled beacon in Hoxton, which dishes up gut-bustingly good, classic pies and still serves jellied eels.
Why go? Flaky, fatty and full of steak: pie isn’t fancy, and that’s why we love it. Pie is the warm, comforting hug we turn to in times of need – like the unbearably long winter months. Lavvly-jubbly.

 

Read more
Draughts

15. Draughts

  • Things to do
  • Games and hobbies
  • Haggerston

What is it? A board game café with over 500 games, here to rock your geeky world.
Why go? Because board games are for life, not just for Christmas. Not only is Draughts great if you’re already skilled at Carcassonne, Pandemic and Seven Wonders but if you’re a Monopoly fan looking to experiment then step this way – there’s a whole world of serious gaming to get stuck into.

Read more
The Viktor Wynd Museum of Curiosities
Oskar Proctor

16. The Viktor Wynd Museum of Curiosities

  • Museums
  • Art and design
  • Hackney

What is it? A curiosity shop filled with eerily surreal objects. 
Why go? Viktor Wynd is both on the art circuit and determinedly off any beaten track. Peek through the windows and you’ll see a world in which velvet-cloaked Victorians, or perhaps The Mighty Boosh, might reside. Expect a wunderkammer of shells, skulls, taxidermy specimens and assorted oddities.

Read more
Wilton’s Music Hall

17. Wilton’s Music Hall

  • Theatre
  • Performing arts space
  • Wapping

What is it? The oldest music hall in the world.
Why go? If ever there was a venue the term ‘shabby chic’ was invented for, Wilton’s Music Hall is it. Starting life as five humble houses in 1690, the venue has undergone multiple regenerations, including a stint as an alehouse. Now, after a little restoration, it's still standing as the oldest grand music hall in the world. The Grade II-listed building is now home to plays, opera, puppetry, classical music, cabaret, dance and magic shows once more. 

Read more
Boxpark Shoreditch

18. Boxpark Shoreditch

  • Restaurants
  • Street food
  • Shoreditch

What is it? Refitted shipping containers plonked artfully underneath the elevated Shoreditch High Street Overground station.
Why go? This contemporary shopping and eating mall is filled with labels such as womenswear brands Side Party and Till We Cover, vintage store Friday On My Mind, and boutique interiors brand Decorum. If you’re hunting accessories, pop into Astrid & Miyu or for food and drink the eateries Voodoo Ray’s, Falafelicious and Poptata are sure to satisfy your appetite. 

Read more
Walthamstow Wetlands

19. Walthamstow Wetlands

  • Attractions
  • Lee Valley

What is it? The largest urban wetland in Europe, measuring at an astonishing 211 hectares.
Why go? Consisting of ten reservoirs, it’s a prime wildlife-spotting site, particularly for swans, kestrels and geese. E17’s industrial history gives the area an unusual aesthetic, with old metalworks and even gunpowder mills dotting the fecund green spaces. It’s a place to fish, spy, walk and go on smug couple runs. No need to escape to the countryside: it’s all right here.

Read more
London Fields Lido
Jonathan Perugia

20. London Fields Lido

  • Sport and fitness
  • London Fields

What is it? A 50-metre lido that underwent massive regeneration in 2017.
Why go? Open year-round, London Fields Lido is a glittering open-air pool where you can splash about beneath the sun. Loved by locals, it gets pretty busy during the summer holiday period and although picnicking is not allowed, you can find post-swim grub at one of the on-site cafés. But if you’re visiting in cooler months, don't worry – the lido is nicely heated, too.

 

Read more
Broadway Market

21. Broadway Market

  • Shopping
  • Markets and fairs
  • London Fields

What is it? An eclectic shopping street and market which runs between London Fields and the Regent’s Canal.
Why go? Broadway Market continues to thrive following its clever makeover nearly 15 years ago. A bustling hub for the Hackney hipsters and East End creatives who have settled down and started families, it welcomes around 135 stalls selling a fabulous array of fresh produce, vintage clothes, flowers, coffee, books and groceries. 

Read more
Dalston Eastern Curve Garden

22. Dalston Eastern Curve Garden

  • Attractions
  • Parks and gardens
  • Dalston

What is it? A leafy sanctuary and garden on an old railway line.
Why go? Hidden behind Dalston’s hectic junction, the Curve Garden has fresh produce which is all maintained by locals. For a peaceful afternoon, sip juice or coffee from the café and take part in a workshop for either gardening or craft. Head there in October for a glut of glittering Halloween pumpkins. 

Read more
Lyle’s

23. Lyle’s

  • Restaurants
  • British
  • Shoreditch

What is it? A surprising and delightful dining experience on Shoreditch High Street.
Why go? For truly excellent food cooked by a zeitgeist chef in a zeitgeist restaurant. If you’re a picky eater, then visit this excellent Shoreditch eatery at lunch: you’ll be able to choose what you like, and in what order. Come in the evening, however, and you’ll get a no-choice four-course set menu of acutely seasonal dishes. 

Read more
Sutton House
© National Trust Images/Geoffrey Frosh

24. Sutton House

  • Attractions
  • Historic buildings and sites
  • Hackney

What is it? Built in 1535 for Henry VIII’s first secretary of state, Sir Ralph Sadleir, the red-brick Sutton House is the oldest house in east London.
Why go? Now beautifully restored with authentic original decor and real Tudor kitchens, Sutton House boasts Jacobean and Georgian interiors, as well as an Edwardian chapel, medieval foundations in the cellar and 1980s graffiti under the roof. 

Read more
Pidgin
Rob Greig Time Out

25. Pidgin

  • Restaurants
  • Contemporary European
  • Hackney
  • price 3 of 4

What is it? A modern British restaurant in Hackney, serving a weekly-changing, no-choice four-course menu.
Why go? Expect laid-back dining and short, no-choice menus. Pidgin translates the best of these qualities – stress-free menu, vibrant atmosphere – into a cute space, with copper-trimmed tables, walls bearing twigs gathered in the New Forest, and a seascape-papered loo complete with the sound of crashing thunder. What's not to like. 

Read more
Book online
Abney Park Cemetery
© D1v1d/flickr

26. Abney Park Cemetery

  • Attractions
  • Cemeteries
  • Stoke Newington

What is it? Formerly one of the ‘magnificent seven’ garden cemeteries of London and now a woodland memorial park and local nature reserve.
Why go? Managed by the Abney Park Trust, this large, eighteenth-century cemetery often has live music and other events hosted within its grounds. Learn a little more about the residents laid to rest here with one of the park tours, which run around once a month on a donation basis - visit abneypark.org for dates.   

Read more
God’s Own Junkyard

27. God’s Own Junkyard

  • Art
  • Galleries
  • Walthamstow

What is it? A showcase of the late neon artist Chris Bracey’s personal collection of work.
Why go? Based in a salvage yard in Walthamstow, God’s Own Junkyard contains everything from Bracey’s signage for Soho sex clubs from the ‘60s to his work for the movie industry, including pieces that were used in ‘Captain America’, ‘Eyes Wide Shut’, ‘Byzantium’ and more. Sandwiched in between all of this, you’ll find his artwork, some of which have been exhibited in his gallery shows, and others that were specially commissioned by other artists and clients.

Read more
Smoking Goat
Andy Parsons

28. Smoking Goat

  • Restaurants
  • Thai
  • Shoreditch
  • price 2 of 4

What is it? A new Shoreditch spot taking over from Smoking Goat Soho, serving dishes inspired by the late night canteens of Bangkok.
Why go? Got £3.80 in your pocket? Great. Because that’s all you’ll need for Smoking Goat’s lardo-fried rice. Aka the best fried rice in London. They cook down the back fat of outdoor-reared Tamworth pigs, then fry it up with rice, a little egg and a paste of chilli, garlic and coriander root. Plus whatever veggie offcuts are lying around. It’s the colour of autumn, the taste of long-haul holidays and the ultimate hangover cure. 

Read more
Satan's Whiskers

29. Satan's Whiskers

  • Bars and pubs
  • Cocktail bars
  • Bethnal Green
  • price 2 of 4

What is it? An understated bar with a drinks list that changes daily, drawing in faithful booze fans and Tinder dates out to impress. 
Why go? The less intrepid Londoner may be put off by the street view of Satan’s Whiskers: it looks every bit a down-and-out dive bar. Inside though, it breaks the east London bar mould, with hip hop on the stereo, a smartly modish setting, vintage French posters on the wall and some of the best cocktails to be found in Bethnal Green’s burgeoning booze scene. 

Read more
Chick ‘n’ Sours
Jamie Lau

30. Chick ‘n’ Sours

  • Restaurants
  • Chicken
  • Dalston

What is it? A popular fried chicken and sour cocktail joint.
Why go? Lights are set low – just a touch of blue neon – and music up high as diners and takeout customers file in. The chicks in question are marinated in buttermilk Southern-style and cooked in rapeseed oil.  Since it's the very best finger food, be warned: it’s gonna get messy.

Read more
Book online
Rich Mix

31. Rich Mix

  • Cinemas
  • Independent
  • Shoreditch

What is it? Shoreditch’s independent cultural centre which houses three cinema screens alongside exhibition and performance spaces and a café/bar. 
Why go? Run as a charity, it’s a vibrant arts hub and any given week could see it hosting an assortment of music gigs, theatre shows, art exhibitions, themed festivals and all manner of workshops. Families are well catered for too, with weekly parent and baby cinema screenings and the fortnightly Wiggly Jigglers active play session for under-twos. 

Read more
Buy tickets
Blok

32. Blok

  • Sport and fitness
  • Gyms and fitness centres
  • Shoreditch

What is it? An edgy studio (there are venues in both Shoreditch and Clapton) that incorporates food and art into its fitness space.
Why go? The concrete-meets-steel space that could be mistaken for a swanky gallery but instead of studying some art, you can take classes in HIIT, pilates, yoga, barre and cardio sessions. Plus there’s a whole load of slightly more unusual choices too, such as sparring, callisthenics, BLOKbeat (with dancing) and BLOKparty (with strobe lighting). The three workout rooms are stripped-back, urban-style spaces while the café does food and smoothies with on-trend ingredients – think turmeric, matcha and activated walnuts.

Read more
Berber & Q
Jamie Lau

33. Berber & Q

  • Restaurants
  • Grills
  • Haggerston
  • price 2 of 4

What is it? A hip Middle Eastern and North African grill house in Haggerston from former Ottolenghi and Galvin chef Josh Katz.
Why go? As at many of Haggerston’s other eateries, a Turkish mangal (charcoal grill) is central to the kitchen for searing meats and many veg. But sometimes the pickles, sides and vegetables are more interesting than the meat. Chunks of beetroot are served on whipped feta and garnished with candied orange; grilled asparagus is served with toum, the Levantine version of aioli, then garnished with mustard seeds. 

Read more
Bar Three
Andy Parsons

34. Bar Three

  • Bars and pubs
  • Cocktail bars
  • Spitalfields

What is it? A cocktail extravaganza from bartending brothers Max and Noel Venning.
Why go? Tucked underneath Blixen restaurant, Bar Three has a mysterious air. There’s a compact bar at the foot of the stairs as you enter, surrounded by elegant, modern and minimal decor, and plants that pop out to echo the greenery-decked restaurant up above. The best thing? Striking cocktails that you could drink like water (but probably, don’t).  

Read more
BallieBallerson

35. BallieBallerson

  • Things to do
  • Dalston

What is it? An adult ‘playpen’ set over two floors.
Why go? Because kidulting’s a thing, ok? Downstairs, you’ll find an underground club with 250,000 glow-in-the-dark balls illuminated by LED lights, with an upstairs UV cocktail bar serving ‘space’-themed drinks. Winner.

Read more
ChromaYoga

36. ChromaYoga

  • Sport and fitness
  • Yoga and Pilates
  • Shoreditch

What is it? Yoga classes that use light and colour therapy techniques to help you chill the hell out.
Why go? Chroma Yoga classes combine ancient healing practices with innovative modern technology. Founder Nina wanted to devise an exercise class that bridged the gap between the commercial and the experimental. Based in a Shoreditch studio, the classes adhere to the theory that light frequencies affect our bodies – Chroma Yoga is therefore believed to help with insomnia and anxiety. Worth a try, eh?

Read more
Lee Valley Velopark

37. Lee Valley Velopark

  • Sport and fitness
  • Stadiums
  • Olympic Park

What is it? A cycling centre in Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park, which opened to the public in 2014.
Why go? During the Olympics, London went cycle-crazy, probably because we were winning quite a bit. Now the famous Pringle-shaped venue is open to the public, and there’s plenty to encourage you to get back on your bike. The velo park offers a wide programme of events, from classes for first-time riders to major world championships.

Read more
Buy tickets
Nest

38. Nest

  • Restaurants
  • British
  • Hackney
  • price 3 of 4

What is it? A cosy neighbourhood restaurant serving a seasonal no-choice menu
Why go? Like your plates small and your options smaller? Then you’ll love Nest. This charming Hackney spot serves a seven-dish menu focused on sustainability and seasonality. If a plate needs meat, it’ll be taken from a single animal, which changes every six weeks or so, which the restaurant says helps to reduce waste. 

Read more
Book online
Sager + Wilde

39. Sager + Wilde

  • Bars and pubs
  • Wine bars
  • Hackney Road
  • price 2 of 4

What is it? A rustic, unfussy wine bar serving exciting new bottles alongside old classics. 
Why go? If top wine isn't enough to lure you in, then consider their food menu. It's short, snappy, and perfectly angled towards their much longer wine list. Go for a grilled cheese sandwich or a heaving cheese board and you've got yourself a table for the night. 

Read more
Book online
