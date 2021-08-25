Explore all the very best restaurants, bars, museums and attractions with our guide to east London

Whether you're a west enthusiast, have a zeal for north or you're a south Londoner through and through, the fact remains that you'll likely still have been lured to east London at least once or twice.

The evidence is irrefutable – London's eastern corner is the scenesters’ paradise. Adult ball-pits, niche cafés, ping pong bars – Shoreditch has them all. It’s not all gimmicks, either, as east London is home to some of the capital’s very best museums, historic houses, markets, restaurants and green spaces. From velodromes to classic English gardens and bagels on Brick Lane, here’s our edit of east London’s most enticing attractions, as picked by east London-loving Time Out editors.

