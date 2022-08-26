Soon north Londoners will have to go elsewhere for their Swedish flat-pack furniture, reasonably priced homeware and inevitable meatballs, because at the end of August IKEA Tottenham is closing its doors for good.

The good news is before we wave bye-bye to the Edmonton store is that it’s having a big ‘Farewell Festival’, so shoppers can pay their respects, and more importantly cash in on some mega bargains.

From now until they shut up shop on August 31 there will be hundreds of ‘farewell offers’ across the store. Make sure to get down there to load up on Kallaxs and Billy bookcases before it’s too late, as well as all the things that are only for sale in-store, meaning this is your absolute last chance.

On Fridays from 4pm to 8.30 pm you’ll be able to scoff a plate of the famous meatballs (or plant balls) for just £1. There’s also a deal for a hot drink and a cake for 90p.

The Swedish megastore first announced its closure in March 2022, saying that changing shopping habits meant more than half of its sales are now made online. Some diehard fans started a petition to keep the branch alive, but to no avail. At the time, IKEA pledged to reemploy as many of the 450 employees of the Tottenham store as possible

In other news, the blue-and-yellow furniture gods have revealed plans to turn the former Big Topshop on Oxford Street into a new meatball mecca, to mixed reactions. It’s not quite the IKEA experience of driving to a big retail park on the weekend to load up with plants, plastic lamps and storage boxes that we remember, but the shop does promise to offer a swanky delivery service so you won't have to lug your booty home on the Central line.

IKEA Tottenham, 6 Glover Drive, N18 3HF. More details here.

