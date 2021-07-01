London
Chef by a grill cooking meat outdoors
Photograph: Meatopia

Meatopia 2021 reveals its highly meaty headline chefs

The three day celebration of fire and flesh will take place in September

By Leonie Cooper
The seventh annual Meatopia will this year be grilling itself silly from September 3-5 and it’s just revealed the big names who’ll be at the top of bill, sharpening their knives and doing despicably delicious things with fire and flesh. Vegans, please avert your eyes. 

With 60-odd chefs creating a bespoke dish for the event, your first headliner (what is this, Download?!) is Niklas Ekstedt – pictured above – a longtime Meatopia fave. The Swedish grillmeister will soon be opening his very first London eatery, so expect a sneaky peek at what’ll be happening when he takes over the restaurant at Great Scotland Yard later this year. 

This year also marks fellow headliners Honey & Co’s Meatopia debut with the famed Middle Eastern spot in Fitzrovia bringing delights inspired by its BBQ cookbook Chasing Smoke to the event. Melissa Thompson is another bill-topping Meatopia first timer and her Fowl Mouths Food project will be popping up alongside YouTube chef Big Has, who’s known for his highly entertaining Sunday Sessions cooking series and fondness for cooking with fire.  

Previously announced names include BBQ expert and Bristol Fire School boss Genevieve Taylor, Hawksmoor head chef Richard Turner and reps from London’s From The Ashes, 12:51, Hoppers and Snackbar. We are already stretching our stomachs in anticipation. Please don't ask how. 

Expect the full line-up of chefs to be revealed in August and remember, there was no Meatopia in 2020, so this’ll be a special comeback, with two years worth of meaty innovation to squeeze into one weekend. Tickets start at £22.50 and are on sale now. 

Meatopia, September 3-5, Tobacco Dock, Wapping Lane, E1W 2SF

Like meat? You’ll love London’s best steak restaurants

These London chefs told us the best shops to get meat

