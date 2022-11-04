Meet the new dog moving into Number 10 Downing Street

Number 10 Downing Street is no stranger to an animal or two. Perhaps most notorious of them all is Larry, the ‘Downing Street Cat’ since 2011, who has seen a lot of commotion in the last few months (he’s now lived with five PMs, three in the last year). He’s the ultimate adaptive cabinet insider.

Well, there’s bound to be a scrap between Larry and Downing Street’s newest resident: Nova, Rishi Sunak’s fox red labrador retriever. The one-year-old floofer was filmed on Monday morning receiving a remembrance poppy for her collar, as the multi-millionaire PM donated some of his cash to the Royal British Legion. Nova looks pretty adorable, is well-behaved and definitely has received some media training.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rishi Sunak (@rishisunakmp)

Larry, meanwhile, who’s been serving as Chief Mouser to the Cabinet Office of the United Kingdom at 10 Downing Street for more than a decade, has not been present at any of Nova’s appearances (is he OOO?). Larry has been known to hiss at dogs that have made appearances on his turf, so it remains unclear what sort of relationship the pair will enjoy.

Rishi Sunak is becoming Prime Minister. His family is loaded so caviar and lobster on the menu for me from tomorrow. — Larry the Cat (@Number10cat) October 24, 2022

Larry, mate, we hope you’re doing all right. (Pssst, we’re team Larry.)

