Michelin-starred pub The Harwood Arms is now delivering its epic Sunday roasts

If you’re feeling fed up about the fact that just when you could see your mates IRL again, the weather’s rained off your social life, there is an upside. The grey skies mean it’s ideal roast-eating weather, even if it is June. Even better, The Harwood Arms – London’s only Michelin-starred pub, famed for its roasts – has just launched a new delivery service.

Okay, you will have to do some cooking (you don’t want cold roasties, now, do you?) but it’s the next best thing to having a roast at the pub – and you won’t have to wait weeks to get a reservation, either.

The Harwood Arms roast box includes a 500g piece of sirloin which is ready to cook (the same cut and size you’d get at the pub) and some dreamy-sounding sides: part-cooked potatoes, as well as a portion of beef fat so you can crisp them up in your oven, carrots baked in hay, greens, yorkshire pud, horseradish sauce and, of course, that all-important gravy, enriched with bone marrow and braised beef.

If you’re worried about your cooking skills, don’t panic; the box comes with full instructions from the restaurant’s head chef Sally Abe.

Available for delivery across London, the boxes cost £70 for two people or £140 for four people – the prices are the same as the cost of a roast at the restaurant. You can even add a bottle of pinot noir to your order for an extra £25, or you could just raid your own booze cupboard for a bottle of plonk.

It goes on sale this Saturday (June 13), via Lake District Farmers (the website goes live this Friday, June 12). The cut-off for orders for the weekend will be every week on Wednesday before 4pm. So if you order this weekend, it’ll come next Saturday (June 20) and you’ll be all set for a cracking roast on the Sunday. And hey, if you want to cook it when it arrives on Saturday, what’s to stop you? There are no rules any more.

