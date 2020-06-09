Michelin-starred restaurant The Ledbury has launched a fancy at-home experience

It’s ideal for when beans on toast for dinner (again) just won’t cut it

If you’ve exhausted all nearby takeaway options and you really, really just want to go to an actual restaurant, The Ledbury has come up with the next best thing. The two-Michelin star restaurant in Notting Hill has launched The Ledbury provisions box, so you can eat fancy food, even if you’re not in fancy surroundings (maybe take your laptop off the kitchen table for the occasion, yeah?).

The box features a selection of produce from farmers and suppliers that usually sell to the restaurant, as well as dishes prepared by head chef Brett Graham. Inside you might find the likes of crown of duck stuffed with hay and confit duck legs, Coombeshead Farm sourdough with cultured butter and muntjac deer, oatmeal and prune sausages. There’s even Portobello Road Gin hand sanitiser, which is not for consumption, obviously.

At £170, it’s definitely one for special occasions: birthdays, anniversaries or maybe just celebrating the fact that you’re still speaking to the people you’ve been in lockdown with for weeks on end.

The box has been launched in partnership with Cornwall-based butchers Philip Warren, one of The Ledbury’s suppliers. It’s available through On the Pass, Philip Warren’s platform for selling meat which would usually go to some of London’s top restaurants, including Kiln, Smokestak and Brat.

