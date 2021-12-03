London
A wuerhosaurus in action
Photograph: Jurassic World Evolution 2A wuerhosaurus in action

Mighty dinos are coming to bask on the banks of the Serpentine next week

Jurassic Park fans, this one's for you

Written by
Alice Saville
Yeah, you've seen the Crystal Palace dinosaurs. You might have even enjoyed marvelling at the bones of Dippy the Diplodocus before he was cruelly evicted from the entrance hall of the Natural History Museum (don’t worry, he is coming back). But isn't it time you saw some honest-to-goodness 21st century dinos rampaging through one of the city's prettiest corners?

To celebrate the launch of new video game 'Jurassic World Evolution 2: Early Cretaceous Pack', its creators are decking the banks of the Serpentine in Hyde Park with water-dwelling dinos. That means you'll encounter some peculiarly-named great lizards that might well be new to all but the most dedicated armchair paleontologist, like the wuerhosaurus, dsungaripterus or the crocodile-jawed kronosaurus. 

The fun unfolds from 6pm on Wednesday December 8 to Thursday December 9: head along at dusk to see these dinos lit up and reflected in the gorgeous waters of the Serpentine in Hyde Park. Maybe you'll even get some snaps to make the Crystal Palace dinos' loyal herd of fans go green with envy. 

