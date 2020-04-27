Missing the movies? Curzon has created a ‘home cinema kit’

You can have the most outsized screen in front of you, the comfiest of chairs to disappear into, but your attempts to recreate the cinemagoing experience will always be hampered by one small detail: the absence of high-grade munchies. Well, Curzon Cinemas hears you – and your rumbling tummy – and is here to fill that snack gap, for at least one weekend, with the help of Uber Eats.



This Saturday (May 2), Uber Eats will be delivering 50 Curzon home cinema kits in London. Inside, you’ll find a negroni slushie, gourmet hotdog, popcorn and a medley of posh snacks – as well as a cup-holder cushion to keep your sofa Campari-free. And to prove that it really has thought of everything, Curzon has chucked in a sign instructing people in the area to turn their mobile phones off (because, hey, the light can be distracting).



The kits will be available on a first come, first served basis from Saturday for a £3.50 delivery fee, using the promotional code HOMECINEMA. Aside from the limited number available, the only wrinkle is that you need to live within a three-mile radius of Bromley-by-Bow, so this is very much one for thirsty, film-loving east Londoners.



If you’re one of the lucky few, you’ll also pick up a voucher to get 50 percent off one of Curzon Home Cinema’s movies – including the very excellent ‘Portrait of a Lady on Fire’, ‘Calm with Horses’, ‘Moffie’ and ‘Knives Out’.



