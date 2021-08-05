Post-pandemic London’s proved to be a fertile breeding ground for new pizza restaurants. We rounded up no fewer than ten of the blighters right here.

Well, you can add one more to the (delicious, cheesy) pile. Bocca Bocca, opening in Leytonstone tomorrow (Friday August 6), is the brainchild of Gianluca Colini, who locals will know created the very popular coffee spot Unity Café.

The operation will be managed by Jemma Londt-James, previously of Joy in Portobello, and the food will be created under the watchful eye of Chef Biago, formerly the head chef at Pizza Pilgrims’ pizza academy. Did you know Pizza Pilgrims have a pizza academy? You do now.

The menu will initially revolve around antipasti (arancini, bruschetta and the like) and, of course, pizza, but you can expect pasta to be added to the mix later in the summer.

The bases, by the way, are split into red, white and green. All have the option of vegan cheese. We’re very much looking forward to the Piccante, which features tomato sauce, fior di latte, Neapolitan salami, parmesan, jalapeño peppers, olive oil and fresh basil.

Bocca Bocca, 781 Leytonstone High St, E11 4QS.

