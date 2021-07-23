Much-hyped New York brunch spot Sunday in Brooklyn is now open

Time to let your belly know the good news. With its first ever non-American location, Sunday in Brooklyn is now open in Notting Hill.

The Williamsburg hot-spot, which launched in 2016 by founders Todd Enany and Adam Landsman alongside chef Jaime Young does American classics but with a deeply Brooklyn take. The London menu will be proudly bringing it all over to W2, with clams casino, whole smoked artichoke and, in tribute to the UK, a beef tartare with charred onions, Worcestershire egg yolk and Walkers Salt & Vinegar crisps. Don’t miss the desert either, namely the chocolate S'mores; chocolate soft serve, toasted marshmallow and crisp wafer cookies. It’s enough to make you feel like you’re at an all-American summer camp.

Sunday in Brooklyn’s brunch is what really gets everyone going though. And from July 31 you’ll be able to taste what all the fuss is about, with stacks of malted pancakes with hazelnut praline and brown butter, the Don Reuben Omelette with mole sauce, goat cheese, roasted mushrooms and biscuits and gravy featuring drop cheddar biscuits, sausage gravy, poached eggs and sambal.

We’re not quite sure how we haven’t mentioned the cocktails yet, but it’s better late than never. Signature serves include Honeybear on Holiday (Fiji Rum, amontillado sherry, apricot, pineapple, lime, cumin honey) – and Devil’s Backbone (mezcal, dill aquavit, rhubarb amaro, strawberry and tomato). Woof.

‘We are all super excited to be opening up in London, a city with a phenomenal food scene that we can’t wait to be a part of,’ say the Sunday In Brooklyn guys. ‘We’ll be bringing a big taste of Brooklyn with us, but we’re also looking forward to working with new ingredients and local producers to make this a true London edition of Sunday in Brooklyn’.

98 Westbourne Grove, W2 5RU

