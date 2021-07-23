London
Support us
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout
Support us

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search
Food on a table
Photograph: David Cotsworth

Much-hyped New York brunch spot Sunday in Brooklyn is now open

You’ll find it – and their legendary pancakes – in Notting Hill

By
Leonie Cooper
Advertising

Time to let your belly know the good news. With its first ever non-American location, Sunday in Brooklyn is now open in Notting Hill. 

The Williamsburg hot-spot, which launched in 2016 by founders Todd Enany and Adam Landsman alongside chef Jaime Young does American classics but with a deeply Brooklyn take. The London menu will be proudly bringing it all over to W2, with clams casino, whole smoked artichoke and, in tribute to the UK, a beef tartare with charred onions, Worcestershire egg yolk and Walkers Salt & Vinegar crisps. Don’t miss the desert either, namely the chocolate S'mores; chocolate soft serve, toasted marshmallow and crisp wafer cookies. It’s enough to make you feel like you’re at an all-American summer camp. 

Sunday in Brooklyn’s brunch is what really gets everyone going though. And from July 31 you’ll be able to taste what all the fuss is about, with stacks of malted pancakes with hazelnut praline and brown butter, the Don Reuben Omelette with mole sauce, goat cheese, roasted mushrooms and biscuits and gravy featuring drop cheddar biscuits, sausage gravy, poached eggs and sambal. 

We’re not quite sure how we haven’t mentioned the cocktails yet, but it’s better late than never. Signature serves include Honeybear on Holiday (Fiji Rum, amontillado sherry, apricot, pineapple, lime, cumin honey) – and Devil’s Backbone (mezcal, dill aquavit, rhubarb amaro, strawberry and tomato). Woof.

‘We are all super excited to be opening up in London, a city with a phenomenal food scene that we can’t wait to be a part of,’ say the Sunday In Brooklyn guys. ‘We’ll be bringing a big taste of Brooklyn with us, but we’re also looking forward to working with new ingredients and local producers to make this a true London edition of Sunday in Brooklyn’. 

98 Westbourne Grove, W2 5RU

Your guide to all things Notting Hill

The best brunches in London

Popular on Time Out

    Share the story

    More on Coolest Neighbourhoods

      Latest news

        Read next

          Advertising

          Get us in your inbox

          Loading animation
          Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

          By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

          🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

          Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

          Time Out

          About us

          Contact us

          Time Out products

          Time Out magazine

          Site Map
          © 2021 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.