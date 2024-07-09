Subscribe
Much-loved Dalston wine shop Weino BIB is closing down

The natural wine shop, taproom and deli will be shutting at the end of the month

Oh no! The excellent Weino BIB is closing down for good. 

The natural wine shop, taproom and deli all-rounder announced the sad news on social media and will be shutting at the end of July.

After a series of pop-ups starting in 2015, Weino BIB opened its permanent site on Balls Pond Road, Dalston in 2017. The ‘BIB’ stood for ‘bag in box’, and the store’s valiant aim was to democratise natural wine and make sustainable box wine more socially acceptable – rather than something you picked up at the last minute from Sainsbos for a festival, before carting the warm internal bladder around with you like a particularly unfortunate pet.

‘Please join us on Saturday 27th July as we endeavour to drink the bar dry! One more time before Weino BIB closes its doors. Thank you so much to all who crossed our threshold, many of you have become very dear friends,’ wrote founder Kirsty Tinkler on Instagram of the shop’s final day of trading. 

Here are some other great wine bars to visit in London, now that we’re waving bye to Weino BIB.  

