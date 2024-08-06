Much-loved east London restaurant Pidgin is closing down

Is no restaurant safe from the swathe of closures currently sweeping the capital?

The latest closure to hit us hard is news that lovely little Hackney hotspot Pidgin is to close its doors for good on August 18. In an Instagram post titled ‘Thank You & Good Night’, the Wilton Way tasting menu restaurant announced plans to close later this month. ‘There are inevitably too many people to thank, too many highlights to mention, too many dishes to recall, so for now we will say a huge thank you to the current team, who have made Pidgin as good as it’s ever been, and to you, for all of your support over the years.’

Pigdin opened in 2015 and a year later won its first Michelin star under head chef Elizabeth Haigh (nee Allen). Chefs at Pidgin changed almost as regularly as the menu, which was different every week and claimed to have never served the same dish twice.

The closure of Pidgin follows nearby Cornerstone and Eline, as well as big city spots Galvin at Windows and Mere, which was run by celeb chef Monica Galetti. Time Out last reviewed Pidgin in August 2023, giving it five stars and saying: ‘Rest assured though, while any visit to Pidgin offers you a once in a lifetime meal, you’ll want to go back as often as possible.’

However, there is light at the end of the tunnel. The space on 52 Wilton Way will remain a restaurant, and will be taken over by current head chef Drew Snaith and ex-Pidgin manager Hannah Kowalski. The space will be reborn as Sesta, which will launch in September. Sesta has previously staged a BBQ pop-up at Hackney's Cock Tavern, but it is not yet known what kind of cuisine will be on offer at the new restaurant. We, quite frankly, are as desperate to know as you are.

