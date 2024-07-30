Al fresco eating season is now here! Picnics in the park are go! Let’s drink orange wine by a bench!

However, if you’re the kind of person who can’t stand to face the indignity of squatting on a scrubby patch of dry grass while joylessly prodding carrots into a tub of supermarket tzatziki, then may we direct you to one of these exciting restaurants and cafes opening in London this August?

Jose Pizarro

1. Jose Pizarro is at it again

Lolo, Bermondsey

They might as well just hurry up and make José Pizarro the mayor of Bermondsey Street because the storied Spanish chef is opening his third (third!) restaurant on this short stretch of south London on August 12. Lolo joins his wine bar Jose and sit-down resto Pizarro and will conceptually sit somewhere in the middle. His first all-day dining venture, Lolo will shift breakfasts all the way through until dinner, with a menu featuring Iberico pork ribs, tinned fish and sweet bready goodness torrija for dessert.

102 Bermondsey St, SE1 3UB

Photo: Teo Della Torre

2. The upper crust

It’s Bagels, Notting Hill

Queuing for a £15 bagel might not be everybody’s cup of tea, but New York-style bakery It’s Bagels have proved such a hit in Primrose Hill that they’re opening up their second London site on August 5. Go here for schmears on plump little bagels, and either pull up a pew in the small cafe space or on the outdoor terrace. A must-order? The cold cuts bagel The Grinder, stuffed with mortadella, salami, turkey, provolone and spicy iceberg slaw, designed by food influencer Jesse Jenkins aka ADIP. Skip the line by going at 7am.

120 Kensington Park Rd, W11 2PW

3. The niche south London must-visit

Mauby, Brockley

Ok, so it opened at the end of July, but we’re still singing the praises of Mauby, the first bricks-and-mortar site from the Jerk Off BBQ crew who used to be in Deptford. Mauby is doing things a little differently, with way more than barbecue on offer. You’ll find a seasonal, ever-changing menu of nice plates of nice bar-snacky things such as tomato salad, pickle plates, fried plantain (there’s a full menu coming v v soon) as well as fancy cocktails.

1 Harefield Rd, SE4 1LW

David Robson

4. Classy cocktail spot 2.0

Oriole, Covent Garden

Known as one of London’s finest cocktail bars before it closed down in 2022 due to the redevelopment of Smithfield Market, Oriole is now back! Permanently! After a three-month pop-up under the name of Prelude by Oriole, it’ll return in a brand new Covent Garden location and will be both a restaurant and a bar, with the Latin American-styled foodie action and a bar lab downstairs, while upstairs you’ll find the ‘Bamboo Bar’, with snacks, aperitivo and cocktails.

7-9 Slingsby Pl, WC2E 9AB

Meatopia

5. BBQ bliss

Meatopia, Tobacco Dock

If you think Meatopia is all grizzled blokes cooking up huge slabs of flesh, well, you’re in for a pleasant surprise. A truly inclusive event, this celebration of all things barbecue has got an incredible line-up of globally renowned chefs, all doing their bit with fire from August 29 until September 1. This year’s four day event features the likes of Adriana Cavita of Cavita, Ana Da Costa, Marie Mitchell, Maureen Tyne of Maureen’s Brixton Kitchen and Tom Zahir of Decatur. Read Melissa Thompson’s guide to the best of Meatopia here.

Tobacco Dock, E1W 2SF

Ambassadors Clubhouse

6. Perfect Punjabi classics

Ambassadors Clubhouse, Mayfair

The daddies of successful London resto culture, JKS (aka the Sethi siblings; Jyotin, Karam and Sunaina) have proved their mettle with some of London’s most viral food openings of the past decade, from Hoppers to Bao by way of Berenjak. Ambassadors Clubhouse is their latest showy spot. Opening August 20 and named in honour of the Sethis’ grandfather (who was an Indian Ambassador) the food here will revolve around regional Punjabi classics, from papads and chaats to kebabs, curries, pilaus and biryanis.

25 Heddon St, W1B 4BH

Photo: Eat Momo

7. A new Nepali canteen

Eat Momo, Borough

It’s another family affair over at Eat Momo, a dumpling spot in the Borough Yards development from sisters Trishna and Dipa Chamling. Inspired by growing up in Nepal, Eat Momo specialises in the mighty steamed momo. With meaty and veggie fillings, all dumplings come served with tomato chutney and spicy chilli pickle – as well as soundtrack of traditional Nepalese folk songs curated by the Chamling sisters’ dad. It opens August 5.

1 Bank End, SE1 9BU

