Much-loved Hackney pub The Gun has announced a tasty new kitchen residency

There was much sadness among east London’s eating-while-drinking community when the mighty Ling Lings – maker of one of our favourite Sunday roasts – left her kitchen residency post at The Gun earlier this year.

But a new cookery crew for the pub has now been announced – and from July 13 you’ll find the trio of chefs known as Rake serving up a storm at this Well Street boozer.

Made up of Jay Claus, Peter Ward and Syrus Pickhaver, the chefs have done time everywhere from Acme Fire Cult to Brat and Quo Vadis, and will be cooking British classics and lost old school dishes, as well as focusing on whole beast butchery and with a menu brimming with sustainable Cornish fish.

Benjamin McMahon

You’ll be able to devour the likes of chicken fried John Dory, beer battered cockles, sausage spiced lardo, potted mushroom and stargazey pie. For dessert, there'll be rice pudding with strawberry jam as well as a garibaldi mille feuille.

Ready for the new residents, The Gun’s dining room has had a little bit of a St John-ish revamp too, with whitewashed walls and crisp white tablecloths. Want to book? Go do that here.

And if you’re missing Ling Ling’s, then head to nearby Bambi, where they’ll be serving up their Chinese and Vietnamese-inspired dishes every Sunday for the foreseeable future.

The hottest new openings, the tastiest tips, the spiciest reviews: we’re serving it all on our London restaurants WhatsApp channel. Follow us now to tuck in.

Stay in the loop: sign up to our free Time Out London newsletter for the best of the city, straight to your inbox.