London's best Sunday lunches

Sunday lunch: it’s the greatest meal of the week, bar none. We’ve rounded up London’s best Sunday roasts – and a few alternative treats – from a host of homely pubs and restaurants all around town. From snug neighbourhood staples to more bijou gastropubs, we’ve got something for every taste (if that taste is for comforting mounds of carbs that’ll see you through winter). Think we've missed a great place to have Sunday lunch? Let us know in the comment box below.

Reviews by Laura Richards, Nicola Arencibia, Tania Ballantine, Megan Carnegie, Phoebe Trimingham, Hayley Joyes, Ashleigh Arnott, Cath Clarke, Dave Calhoun, Alex Plim and Alexi Duggins, Emma Hughes, Laura Price and Yolanda Zappaterra.