Much-loved London pub The Water Poet is closing for good

Friday March 29 2019: mark it in your diaries. Sure, the date already sounds kinda familiar. But henceforth let this day be known as that of east London pub The Water Poet’s final service.

The sprawling Spitalfields boozer, known for its many lively events and screenings – from Pancake Day races to Eurovision parties – has announced on Twitter that it’s set to close for good on March 29 after nearly 20 years of business. The pub cites ‘redevelopment’ in the area as its reason for shutting up shop, but has promised it will be reappearing elsewhere under the same name and with ‘the same vibes’ in the not-too-distant future.

After nearly 20 glorious years, The Water Poet as we know it is closing its doors for the final time on Friday 29th March 2019 due to redevelopment in the area.#thewaterpoet pic.twitter.com/VgH2WfeFaj — The Water Poet (@thewaterpoet) February 26, 2019

Although the pub is much-loved for its many rooms and sizeable beer garden, those devastated by the news can seek solace in The Crown and Shuttle, The Water Poet’s sister pub just up the road, which seems unaffected by redevelopment in the neighbourhood, and whose garden is also pretty impressive.

For those looking to pay their respects, The Water Poet (9-11 Folgate St, E1 6BX) will still be in service throughout March, with last orders on March 29 – and we’ll probably all be needing a drink that day.

Find more pubs in Spitalfields and beyond in our guide to the best Shoreditch pubs.

Get more boozy news delivered straight to your inbox when you sign up to Time Out.