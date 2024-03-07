Unfussy British ales and a rustic red-patterned carpet – this is a ‘proper pub’ in the Shoreditch vicinity. Here you’ll find a happy mix of older residents and the area’s chic fashionistas enjoying a perfect old-school pint. A fine, fine establishment.
Shoreditch is awash with cool cocktail bars, but sometimes only a proper pub sesh will do. Luckily the area has loads of great pubs, from modern craft-beer establishments, where you can stroke your chin and muse over hops as you sip, to cherished backstreet boozers that make you want to get stuck into an old-school knees-up. It is the East End, after all. Check out our impeccable guide to Shoreditch’s best pubs before you head out for a pint.
