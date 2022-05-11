Nowadays, there are exhibitions popping up everywhere in London. There was an exhibition full of jars of moles and even a naked Noël Edmonds one. And now England and Tottenham striker Harry Kane is getting his very own exhibition at the Museum of London.

The museum has, in the past, held exhibitions for Black Lives Matter and World Polio Day. But this show, ‘Harry Kane: I Want to Play Football’, is dedicated solely to the England star, who has been described as just a ‘normal bloke’, who grew up in Chingford in east London. The display will feature personal memorabilia, including the shirt he wore in the first England game he scored in, as well as shirts he wore playing for London clubs Millwall, ​​Leyton Orient and Spurs.

Kane says the exhibition means a lot to him: ‘The Museum of London got in touch and wanted a Londoner to inspire young children to be their best so I am delighted to have all my memorabilia on show, with trophies, shirts, Golden Boots and some personal pieces that haven’t been seen publicly before.

‘I’ve got three kids now so I know how important it is to inspire the younger generation and help them understand how far you can go with hard work, dedication and self-belief.’

Exhibition curator Zeynep Kuşsan says: ‘Harry Kane grew up in London, and worked his way through grassroots football. It’s important to highlight this story and how important work is at grassroots.

‘With the Women’s Euros and World Cup coming up, this is a fantastic opportunity to learn more about a player that has risen through London football and what it takes to play at the highest level of the game.’

That’s not all, Harry fans will also be able to check out his England captain’s armband and his Golden Boot from the 2018 World Cup (remember that one – When England just missed out on the final and were defeated by Croatia?).

Wanna know what’s even better? It’s completely free. There will even be an interactive experience in the form of a recreated changing room that blasts out his pre-match playlist, so you can also get some top insight into what his fave songs. It’s been rumoured that he loves The Prodigy’s ‘Firestarter’.

‘Harry Kane: I Want to Play Football’, Museum of London. May 21-Dec. Free.

