What comes in a pizza box, but isn’t a pizza? One of Spasia Dinkovski’s mighty Macedonian phyllo pastry pies, that’s what. Her one woman börek business Mystic Börek was born in the middle of last summer, when the chef had a hankering for her granny’s layered cheese and egg phyllo pie.

Using knowledge passed down through her family, Spasia hit upon a faultless formula and started selling her gargantuan böreks through Instagram, popping them in pizza boxes and selling them across the city. I can personally attest to the lamb sausage, creamy feta cheese, confit spring onion and apricot layered pie’s greatness and massiveness.

Now Spasia’s upped her game and is hosting the Mystic Börek Kaffana Experience, where she’ll be recreating a Macedonian kaffana with a mega sharing menu at Victoria’s Wild By Tart on July 12. 'Kaffanas are at the centre of my universe and of the community back in Macedonia,' she explains. 'In a country of 2 million, there are over 5k of them, kind of like a taverna, a pub, your local that you always eat at & dance on chairs at on the weekend (I’ll prooooobably dance in the kitchen).'

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mystic Börek (@spasiadinkovski)

At £50 a head – including a welcome drink and a Balkan snack bag to take home – the epic sharing menu is a five course extravaganza, with a desert that’s been making us dribble over our phone screen since she first posted a pic of it last week – a goats curd and sour cherry baklava sundae with pistachio ice cream. I mean, come on.

Savoury delights on the night will include smoked Croatian sausages with honey, creamed spinach parmesan and potato börek, crispy aubergine with dill-fried kashkaval cheese as well as hibiscus syrup toast, sour grilled melon and her mum’s courgettes with courgette tartar and hot ajvar potatoes.

Veggie and no-booze options are available and there are two seatings, so there’s double the chance to stuff yourself silly. If you can't make it, no worries – her online shop opens at 1pm every other Wednesday for böreks delivered to your door via Big Night.

