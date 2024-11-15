National Fish and Chip Awards 2025: London’s best fish and chip restaurant has been crowned

Soggy batter. Hard chips. Stingy splashing of vinegar. The cardinal sins of a sub-par fish and chips are sadly all too common – especially in London. But what makes a chippy tea more than just decent, and elevates it to the undeniably scrumptious? Well, the hardworking folks of the National Fish & Chip Awards are out to find out, putting their tastebuds to the test to find the best chippy restaurant in the country.

The prize awards the next sit-down fish and chip restaurant across the country, scouring the land for the crispiest batter and mushiest peas. Five restaurants have been shortlisted across the country for 2025’s Restaurant of the Year, with only one listed from London, which we reckon makes it officially the best fish and chips resto in the capital.

We’re pleased to report that the best chippy in London is the beloved Toff’s in leafy Muswell Hill. The wood-panelled restaurant was established way back in 1968, and has been serving hungry north London customers ever since. The family-run restaurant serves fish straight from British waters; expect posh touches like fish soup to start, and spotted dick for pudding.

The awards are organised by the National Federation of Fish Friers (NFFF). The federation also runs a separate contest for the best takeaway of the year, and again only one London chippie has made the final cut: Brockley’s Rock in Brixton. Read all about Brockley’s Rock here.

Toff’s may have clinched gold in the capital in the restaurant race, but it faces fierce competition in the national prize from chip connoisseurs and fine-art fish fryers across the country. The other challengers are Bells Fish & Chips in County Durham, Pier Point in Devon, Malt and Anchor in Gloucestershire, and Trenchers, Spanish City in Whitley Bay.

In the final stage of the competition, all five restaurants will have to impress a mystery visitor who will crown the winner. Being the lucky judge who gets to jet around the country surreptitiously sampling the finest fish and chips in the land does sound like a pretty great gig. We’ll find out which restaurant has reeled in the top prize when the winner is announced on the February 26 2025.

