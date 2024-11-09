This fish and chip shop has been crowned the best in London for 2024

Maybe it’s because we’re not by the seaside, maybe it’s simply because we set our expectations too high, but finding a decent box of fish and chips in London can be a real struggle. But there are some that are actually pretty good, and two made it onto this year’s National Fish and Chip Awards shortlist for Takeaway of the Year.

But after a round of eliminations that cut the shortlist down to 20, only one remains, making it the best chippy London’s got.

Stones Fish and Chips in Acton (the only one to make the final last year) was bumped from the competition, so now London’s fish ‘n chip reputation lies with Brockley’s Rock in Brockley.

There’s still another round of rigorous judging to go, which will see the shortlist cut in half one more time. So, while Brockley’s Rock might be the top dog in London, we’re yet to see whether it’s among the best in the UK.

The remaining takeaways will be judged on the quality of their menu as well as ‘industry awareness, product knowledge, environmental and sustainability best practice, employer responsibilities and customer service’.

Once a top ten has been decided, an awards ceremony will take place on February 26 at the Park Plaza Westminster Bridge. You can see the full list on nominees here.

While we wait on the final round, check out Time Out’s pick of London’s finest fish and chip shops, the very best in nearby Brighton and around the rest of UK.

