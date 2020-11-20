While you can take in nature gratis on a walk around any of London’s bountiful green spaces, if you want to guarantee a bit of breathing room – and a change of scene from your local park – then consider one of these smart outdoor spots. It might surprise you to learn that many of London’s best-kept gardens are still open despite government restrictions, from wetlands and woodlands under the green-fingered guidance of National Trust experts to manicured lawns and posh ponds on the grounds of English Heritage estates.

Some are free to enter, while others charge you for the pleasure. But the views and a moment of calm should justify the price tag. Check individual websites in advance – in most instances you’ll need to book a time slot in order to ensure safe social distancing throughout the grounds. And don’t expect to enter any of the stately homes during lockdown. But otherwise, grab your trainers and enjoy a wander round the garden at any of the following:

Chelsea Physic Garden, Chelsea

Monday-Friday and Sunday 10am-3pm

Book ahead: £8.50 (free to members)

Chiswick House and Gardens, Chiswick

Daily, 7am-dusk

No booking required: free to enter

Eltham Palace and Gardens, Eltham

Sat-Sun, 10am-4pm

Book ahead: free

Ham House and Gardens, Richmond

Daily, 10am-4pm,

Book ahead: £5 (free to National Trust members)

Kenwood House, Hampstead

Daily, 7am-7.30pm.

No booking required: free to enter

Marble Hill House and Gardens, Twickenham

Daily, 7am-4.30pm

No booking required: free to enter

Morden Hall Park, Morden

Daily, 9am-5pm

No booking required: free to enter

Osterley Park, Isleworth

Daily, garden 10am-4pm; park 9am-5pm

Book ahead: £5 (free to National Trust members)



Royal Botanic Gardens, Kew

Daily, 10am–4.15pm

Book ahead: £10 (free to members)



Syon Park, Brentford

Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays, 10.30am-4pm

Book ahead: £6.40

