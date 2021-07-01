Remember a time before natural wine? Us neither. Finsbury Park’s Top Cuvée (and its accompanying posh offy that is Shop Cuvée) have been at the forefront of the capital’s natural wine scene for a hot, boozy minute, shifting a whopping 200,000 bottles of artfully curated vino over the past year. Excuse us while we work out exactly how many gallons of Chin Chin that is.

So with business more than booming, owners Brodie Meah and Max Venning have decided the time is nigh to open up a Bethnal Green branch of Shop Cuvée. As well as shifting bottles of plonk and fancy pre-mixed cocktails, it’ll come complete with its very own wine bar in the cellar, called Cave Cuvée.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shop Cuvée (@topcuvee)

Opening later this summer, you’ll also be able to pick up decadent deli goods from the store as well as merch, while later in the year tastings and takeovers are planned. There’ll also be a teeny tiny kitchen in the cellar shifting small plates.

Says Brodie Meah of the new wine shop, which just so happens to be around the corner from his home: 'Bringing Shop Cuvée to a new audience in Bethnal Green is beyond exciting, it’s where I’ve lived since arriving in London so I know it’s just what the area needs and can’t wait to welcome all our existing customers and meet some new neighbours. Cave Cuvée is something new for us as a group, a project every wine person dreams of opening, an actually good wine bar – it's as much for us as our guests!'

Bottoms up.

