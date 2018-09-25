Londoners love a chance to get inside the historic buildings that we walk past every day: just look at the huge popularity of this weekend’s Open House. But this month, one London institution is taking that a step further. The Royal Opera House in Covent Garden has just had a three-year makeover and it’s inviting the public in to check out the results – not as a one-off, but for good.

As part of a project called ‘Open Up’, the home of opera and ballet aims to become a new place for Londoners and visitors to drop in, hang out in the revamped foyers, grab a coffee or a bite to eat at the new café and restaurant, or catch a whole range of free and cheap daytime events, including singing and dance workshops, family fun, open rehearsals and lunchtime performances. Oh, and yes: there will be free wi-fi. If you’ve ever found yourself desperately looking for an oasis in the West End (and, let’s be real, you have), this’ll be music to your ears.

Sign up here to get the latest from London straight to your inbox.