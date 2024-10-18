New England Patriots v Jacksonville Jaguars: schedule, kick off times and ticket info for this weekend’s London NFL Games 2024

The third and final showdown of the NFL’s London Games is kicking off this weekend. After losing to the Chicago Bears last weekend, the Jacksonville Jaguars are swapping Tottenham Hotspur’s Stadium for Wembley and taking on the New England Patriots.

It’s the last chance for UK American football fans to get in on the action on home soil. Here’s are all the timings and how you can get tickets to the last fixture of the NFL London Games.

New England Patriots v Jacksonville Jaguars schedule and kick off times

The Patriots are taking on the Jaguars at Wembley Stadium on Sunday, October 20. Doors open at 12.30pm and the game will kick off at 2.30pm.

Star players to look out for

Keion White from the Patriots, who apparently has been ‘causing problems for opposing quarterbacks all season’, and the Jaguars’ Travon Walker are the ones to watch in this game.



Are there any tickets left and how much do they cost?

General sale for the event has sold out but there are a bunch of resale tickets available on Ticketmaster. Prices start at £79.20 and go all the way up to £273.90.

ICYMI: Here’s why the London Eye will light up red this Friday.

Plus: There’s a huge, glowing, spinning planet Earth at Southwark Cathedral.

Get the latest and greatest from the Big Smoke – from news and reviews to events and trends. Just follow our Time Out London WhatsApp channel.

Stay in the loop: sign up to our free Time Out London newsletter for the best of the city, straight to your inbox.