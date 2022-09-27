London
London bus strike
Photograph: Shutterstock

Next week’s London bus strikes have been called off

Services across north and east London will now remain as normal after a pay settlement

India Lawrence
India Lawrence
So, the bus strikes are off now?

Londoners bus users can breathe a collective sigh of relief, because a huge strike affecting more than 40 bus routes in London has been cancelled. Around 2,000 bus workers were supposed to walk out indefinitely next Tuesday (October 4), but thanks to a new pay offer the industrial action won’t go ahead. 

Members of Unite union, working for Arriva, were going to strike at eight bus depots in north and east London, disrupting routes across Camden, Hackney, Haringey, Enfield, Waltham Forest and Barnet. 

The union members originally said that they would strike indefinitely unless they were offered a pay rise of 12.3 percent, which is in line with current inflation. 

Which routes were affected?

The disrupted bus routes were: 

19, 29, 34, 38, 41, 73, 78, 102, 121, 123, 141, 144, 149, 150, 158, 175, 191, 192, 221, 242, 243, 253, 254, 259, 279, 313, 318, 325, 329, 340, 341, 349, 368, 377, 675, N19, N29, N38, N41, N73, N242, N253, N279, W3, W4, W6.

Unite union regional officer Steve Stockwell said: ‘Following intensive negotiations a new offer has been tabled and as an act of goodwill the planned strike action has been suspended.’

The strike would have caused huge disruption across London's travel network, coinciding with rail strikes that will affect London Overground and Network Rail. 

