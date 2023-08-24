London
The Ritz Restaurant
Photograph: The Ritz Restaurant

Nine London restaurants have been named the best in the world

Included in the new ranking is the soon-to-close Le Gavroche, as well as The Ritz Restaurant, Brat and The Ledbury

Leonie Cooper
Written by
Leonie Cooper
A list of the very best restaurants in the whole world has been released, and nine London spots have made the grade. 

Luxury lifestyle brand Elite Traveler’s Top Restaurants Readers’ Choice Awards for 2023 asked its audience for their favourite global restaurants, and 85 posh eateries were in the final list. 

In no particular order, it included a host of London’s plushest – and largely Michelin-starred – places, including Mayfair’s Le Gavroche, which is set to close at the start of 2024.

Other home-grown entries featured a largely traditional list of well-known London classics; Brat in Shoreditch, Core by Clare Smyth in Notting Hill, Hide Above in Mayfair (which earlier this month dropped the 'Above' from its name), The Ledbury in Notting Hill, Pollen Street Social in Mayfair, Restaurant Gordon Ramsay in Chelsea, The Ritz Restaurant in Mayfair, and River Café, Hammersmith.

Elite Traveler said the restaurants were decided upon by ‘our discerning high-net-worth audience, who regularly dine at the world’s finest restaurants. Our readers were asked to name their most memorable dining experiences of the last 12 months and 85 restaurants were named.’ Fancy. 

Other UK restaurants in the list included Heston Blumenthal’s Fat Duck in Bray and Tom Kerridge’s Hand and Flowers in Marlow, which is the only UK pub with two Michelin stars. Ynyshir in Machynlleth, Wales, also makes an appearance.

Looking more globally, Frenchie in Paris, Momofuku Ko in New York, and Central in Lima – which just topped another World’s 50 Best Restaurants list – were also given the seal of approval.

