If you’re wondering where the best place to eat on the entire planet is, the wait is over. The World’s Best 50 Restaurants for 2023 is out, with the awards hosted last night (June 20) in Valencia, Spain. Top of the culinary pops is Lima restaurant Central.
The fine-dining Peruvian spot was founded by Virgilio Martínez in 2008 and focusses on using indigenous Peruvian ingredients and takes the top position from last year's winner; Geranium in Copenhagen. It sounds lush, but you and I both know we’re probably never going to go there. So we took a look a little further down the list to find a trio of offerings closer to home.
The highest ranked London restaurant was Kol at number 23. The Michelin star Marylebone restaurant serves up classy Mexican cuisine and is headed up by chef Santiago Lastra, who commented: 'It is an honour for the team to be recognised on The World's 50 Best Restaurants list; we are so grateful for all the support. The source of our inspiration is and remains the beauty found in Mexico’s people and rich culture. It influences how we create food every day. I would also like to thank our wonderful British farmers, foragers, producers and the wider community. You have helped make Kol our home.' Well done, Santiago!
Shoreditch’s The Clove Club comes in at number 38: its £195 tasting menu features modern British flavour combos including Orkney scallops with hazelnuts, and veal sweetbread baked in hay. Then there's Ikoyi at number 35: a homely-but-luxe restaurant which blends European cooking styles with West African know-how, serving up the most decadent jollof rice you’ll find anywhere in London.
The World’s 50 Best Restaurants 2022
50. The Chairman, Hong Kong
49. Rosetta, Mexico City
48. La Grenouillère, La Madelaine-sous-Montreuil
47. Mayta, Lima
46. Orfali Bros Bistro, Dubai
45. Nobelhart & Schmutzig, Berlin
44. Le Bernadin, New York
43. Leo, Bogotá
42. Piazza Duoma, Alba
41. Le Calandre, Rubano
40. Restaurant Tim Raue, Berlin
39. The Jane, Antwerp
38. Clove Club, London
37. Sézanne, Tokyo
36. Plénitude, Paris
35. Ikoyi, London
34. Uliassi, Senigallia
33. El Chato, Bogotá
32. Hiša Franko, Kobarid
31. Mugaritz, San Sebastian, Spain
30. Frantzén, Stockholm
29. Boragó, Santiago
28. Kjolle, Lima
27. Florilège, Tokyo
26. Schloss Schauenstein, Fürstenau
25. Belcanto, Lisbon
24. Septime, Paris
23. Kol, London
22. Elkano, Getaria
21. Den, Tokyo
20. Quique Dacosta, Dénia
19. Don Julio, Buenos Aires
18. Steirereck, Vienna
17. Gaggan Anand, Bangkok
16. Reale, Castel di Sangro, Italy
15. Le Du, Bangkoo
14. Odette, Singapore
13. Pujol, Mexico City
12. A Casa do Porco, Sao Paulo
11. Trèsind Studio, Dubai
10. Table by Bruno Verjus, Paris
9. Quintonil, Mexico City
8. Atomix, New York
7. Lido 84, Gardone Riviera, Italy
6. Maido, Lima
5. Alchemist, Copenhagen
4. Asador Etxebarri, Atxondo, Spain
3. Diverxo, Madrid
2. Disfrutar, Barcelona
1. Central, Lima
