You don’t need us to tell you that ceramics are big news right now. Your flat is probably already full of tastefully wonky fruit bowls and candle holders. But while it’s cheap, easy and very tempting to impulse-buy nice pottery from every big generic online store that finds you on Instagram, let us lure you away from the mass-produced numbers and towards the handmade work of some very talented locals. A new wave of London potters are making ceramics that are so unique they’re basically little pieces of art. Think: designs with geometric paintwork, layered glazes, bright block colours, unusual structures and loads of unexpected texture, from Bisila Noha’s marbled pots to Jacqueline de la Fuente’s pink lumpy lads. Sure, many are definitely investment buys but they’re statement pieces that you’ll keep so long one of your great-grandkids will end up calling dibs on them in your final days.

Bisila's work is mostly wheel-thrown and she takes much of her inspiration from Japanese ceramics. 'I make ‘simple’ ceramic pieces that I use either as canvas for abstract landscapes or as the embodiment of my reflections and personal life stories,' she says.

This east London-based maker does limited runs of 50 pieces, which are signed and given edition numbers, making each one totally unique. Giuseppe says that his Italian heritage draws him towards antiques and a classical style.

From Cambridge but based in south London, Redfern honed her craft at UAL: Camberwell College of Arts. We are particularly fond of her Clem mugs.

Made at her Hoxton studio, Emily Elizabeth Proctor uses coarse stoneware and natural tones to make simple shapes that highlight the handmade nature of her ceramics. Her Goddess Vase collection and Rus coffee cups would level up anyone's living room or kitchen.

Jacqueline de la Fuente uses papier mache techniques to make paper clay vases – each one is hand-sculpted so you'll find traces of her fingertips on her wares. 'I create different shapes where some are left in their natural pulp finish or I hand paint them using high quality water based paints that have a small carbon footprint,' says Jacqueline.

This self-taught ceramicist aims to create functional homewares in shapes that 'surprise and delight'. Each of her pieces is made at Hackney ceramics studio Clay Collective. She also does a nice line in recipes!

Mudbelly Ceramics is the work of east Londoner Phoebe Collings-James. As well as selling her own ceramics, she facilitates free ceramics courses for Black people in London, taught by Black ceramicists.

Sophie Alda specialises in handmade, small-batch ceramics and she's also a founding member of 24-hour workshop co-operative Clay Collective in Hackney.

Run by Ronaldo Wiltshire, who was a contestant on the ‘Great Pottery Throw Down’ in 2020. His work is often inspired by the colours of the Barbados countryside where he grew up. Ronaldo’s also a tutor at Morley College in North Kensington.

