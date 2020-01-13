No money? No problem. Learn a new skill for free at these courses and classes

Did you beg your parents to let you do ballet because you wanted the shoes, then give up after one class? Redeem yourself, free of charge, at this ballet taster session with EnoDanse, led by French dancer and Royal Academy of Dance grad, Enora Tribotté. No tutus though, you had your chance.

Academy Mews Dance Studios. Tube: Camden Town. Sat Jan 18 then weekly. Register at www.academydancestudios.com/project/enodanse

At the Say It Back: Poetry Workshop in Pop Brixton, singer-songwriter Eliza Legzdina and UEA Creative Writing Poetry MA graduate Affly Johnson promise to help you take your ‘2019 Ls’ and ‘spin them into 2020 Ws’. Go and rescue your sad, secret hardback notebook from its drawer and start filling those foolscap pages.

Pop Brixton. Tube: Brixton. Wed Jan 22, Jan 29, Feb 5 and Feb 12. Register via Instagram @sayitbackldn.

You know that Nat King Cole line, ‘Smile, though your heart is aching’? Take that sentiment to the next level by doing a free laughter yoga class. Spitalfields café Benk + Bo will be hosting a free session with the UK’s leading laughter yoga teacher, Lotte Mikkelsen, who’ll have you giggling, chuckling and guffawing through exercises. You’ll all be cracking up like a group of goofy flatmates doing balloons in London Fields.

Benk + Bo. m Aldgate. Mon Jan 20. Register at www.benkandbo.com.

Covent Garden isn’t exactly synonymous with calm and mindfulness, but at Inner Space’s meditation and personal development centre, you can recover from your trip to Apple Market with a 30-minute guided lunchtime meditation session in its Quiet Room. Everything is funded by spiritual organisation the Brahma Kumaris, plus voluntary donations, so all sessions are free.

Inner Space. Tube: Covent Garden. Mon-Fri lunchtimes. Register at www.innerspace.org.uk

Practise your 360-degree flips for free on the House of Vans ramp and skating bowl at its weekly Skate Skool. The one-hour session is open to all (as long as you’re more than five years old, that is) and you’ll be given a board and helmet on the day. Once you feel confident freestyling, go along to Sk8 Fry-Days, where you can earn cash for tricks and help yourself to some free fried chicken.

House of Vans. Tube: Waterloo. Skate Skool, Sat Jan 18-Sun Jan 19 then weekly. Sk8 Fry-Days, Fri Jan 17 and additional dates. Register for both at www.houseofvanslondon.com.

Are you putting off fixing a broken bicycle chain or puncture? Take your wounded wheels to Dr Bike, a free drop-in service organised by Ealing Council where mechanics will address minor repairs and offer advice on how to sort them for yourself. No more Ubers and tube rides – back on yer bike, pal.

West Ealing Farmers' Market. West Ealing rail. Sat Jan 18.

Image: Laughter Yoga, Photograph: Benk + Bo