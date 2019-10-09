Nordic hot tubs are popping up beside the Thames this winter

We’ve had ice rinks, igloos and bars that come with a risk of frostbite. This year, it’s all about hot tubs – Nordic woodland hot tubs to be precise.

Winterland London, aka BYOB nirvana Neverland, is bringing the bubbly pools of festive joy to Fulham Beach Club this Christmas. Book one, and you and five friends will be waited on hand and foot, meaning you can stock up on mulled wine or hot gin from the Moose Bar without having to shuffle a flip-flop. No need to worry about the rain ruining the perfect Insta-shot either, as the Thames-side tubs are completely sheltered.

To transform into a yuletide village this November, The Alpine Club will be decorated with fire pits, log cabins, and last year's runaway hit, fairytale igloos. Games including beer pong and table tennis will also be on offer, so choose your swimwear wisely.

Once you’re comfortably boiled, street food such as cheese fondue, gourmet burgers and wood-fired pizzas can be found at The Lodge. If you haven’t fallen victim to a fromage coma, you can also enjoy live music and DJ sets – which we're 86.5% sure will include that Mariah Carey hit – every Thursday, Friday and Saturday.

Strip off cool, it looks like Christmas 2019 is going to be a scorcher.

Winterland London opens on Nov 7. Prices start from £5pp.

