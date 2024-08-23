Notting Hill Carnival 2024 parade route: when does the parade start and who is performing?

It’s almost time to lace up your Nikes and grab a Magnum, because Notting Hill Carnival is just around the corner. London’s biggest party of the year kicks off this bank holiday weekend on Sunday, August 25 (with some events on Saturday August 25).

As usual, the multi-day event is going to be packed full of spectacular floats, technicolour costumes and big beats. Here’s everything you need to know about the 2024 Carnival parade.

What time does 2024’s Notting Hill Carnival parade start?

Unfortunately J'Ouvert, Carnival’s traditional 6am Sunday parade, is cancelled this year. That means on Sunday (family day) the parade will kick off at 10am with the official opening ceremony. Soundsystems and live stages will open from midday. On Monday (adults day), the parade starts at 10am again.

Where does the parade start?

The official routes for both the Sunday and Monday parades haven’t been announced, but both normally start near Westbourne Park tube station. On Sunday, the opening ceremony and MAS Judging Point will be on Great Western Road, of which Westbourne Park is in the middle.

Route and map

Typically, the adult parade moves down Westbourne Park Road, down Cheapstow Road to Westbourne Grove, turning up Ladbroke. It then loops down Kensal back to the starting point on Great Western Road. The whole thing is three miles long in total.

You can find the full route, including an interactive map, here.

Find a full list of Notting Hill Carnival road closures here.

Who is performing?

As well as all the incredible steel, mas, samba, soca and calypso bands and legendary soundsystems, the official stages at Carnival will also host some big acts.

On Sunday 25, the Red Bull Selectors stage in Emslie Horniman’s Pleasance Park will be headlined by legends of UK bass and UK funky Lil Silva and Shy One.

On Monday 26 this will become the Strawberries & Creem stage, hosting DJs like BBC Radio 1’s Kenny Allstar, DJ Larni and Rachel Anson and a Native Soundsystem takeover.

This year’s forecast

The forecast for Notting Hill Carnival is looking pretty good so far. According to BBC Weather, we can expect sun and clouds on Sunday with highs of 21C. On Monday, it will be more of the same.

