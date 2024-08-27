Subscribe
Notting Hill Carnival 2024: the best outfits in pictures

Cure your Carni blues with these colourful pics of this year’s best-dressed punters

India Lawrence
India Lawrence
Notting Hill Carnival parade member in 2023
Photograph: JessicaGirvan / Shutterstock.com
Another year, another Notting Hill Carnival complete. After two days of drinking rum punch and dancing to basslines, today Londoners are nursing their sore heads and looking back on the core memories made over the weekend.

As usual, everyone turned out in their best ’fits for the occasion. From massive colourful feather headdresses on the dancers, to flags of African countries donned by punters, Londoners dressed to impress. To help cure your Carnival blues, we’ve rounded up photos of some of the best dressed people at Notting Hill Carnival 2024. 

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Dex L (@dexout)

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Sue Foll (@sue_foll_photo)

