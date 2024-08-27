Notting Hill Carnival 2024: the best outfits in pictures

[title]
Another year, another Notting Hill Carnival complete. After two days of drinking rum punch and dancing to basslines, today Londoners are nursing their sore heads and looking back on the core memories made over the weekend.
As usual, everyone turned out in their best ’fits for the occasion. From massive colourful feather headdresses on the dancers, to flags of African countries donned by punters, Londoners dressed to impress. To help cure your Carnival blues, we’ve rounded up photos of some of the best dressed people at Notting Hill Carnival 2024.
