Europe’s biggest Caribbean food and drink festival is coming to London

Londoners need two main things to keep happy – food and festivals. And this September we’ll be able to combine both because Wandsworth Council has approved plans for huge a day of Caribbean delights and music.

Taking place in Wimbledon Park on September 14, the Taste of the Caribbean Food and Drink Festival has been granted an indefinite licence to be held every year after a successful event in the same park last year. Under the new licensing rules, the Caribbean-themed festival will now be a permanent fixture at Wimbledon Park.

Having hosted events across the country for the past four years, future editions of Taste of the Caribbean will take place in Wimbledon Park on any weekend between May and September, with the exact dates confirmed on a yearly basis.

With live music and a mix of street food stalls cooking up all kinds of Caribbean favourites, from jerk chicken to ackee and salt fish, roti and curry coat, Taste of the Caribbean is sure to be the perfect way to cure those Notting Hill Carnival blues. Alongside the food, performances will include Bob Marley and UB40 tribute bands, and there’ll be plenty of rum punch on hand to keep punters refreshed.

Promising to be a family-friendly affair, there’ll also be funfair rides and activities for kids including circus skills and puppet shows.

Open from 10am to 8pm, tickets for under-14s are £7 while adult tickets are £17. You can also buy family tickets for £41. Find out more about the festival and grab some tickets here.

Food in the city

This burger loved by New Yorkers is coming to London for one week in September, and St John is bringing back its 1994 menu (prices included) to celebrate its 30th anniversary. Still hungry? Mondo Sando is launching a daytime sandwich spot in Camberwell.

ICYMI: Wandsworth will be London Borough of Culture in 2025.

Get the latest and greatest from the Big Smoke – from news and reviews to events and trends. Just follow our Time Out London WhatsApp channel.

Stay in the loop: sign up to our free Time Out London newsletter for the best of the city, straight to your inbox.