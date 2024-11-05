November Tube Strikes: two dates of industrial action on Underground lines called off

IMPORTANT UPDATE: The tube strikes planned for November 7 and 12 will no longer take place after ASLEF called off industrial action following last ditch talks and an ‘improved offer’ from TfL on November 5. The London Underground will now run as normal on those days.

aWell, this month’s tube strikes have been a bit of a whirlwind haven’t they? First, it seemed the London Underground would finally be strike-free when ASLEF approved a pay deal. But then, both ASLEF and RMT voted to strike in November, which would have seen significant disruption throughout the first half of the month.

Then, at the last minute RMT announced that negotiations had taken place with London Underground, and its members would no longer be taking industrial action in November. Great news! But ASLEF members are still striking, so here are the dates and lines still affected.

November 2024 tube strike dates

Here are the remaining strike days and what TfL says to expect.

Thursday, November 7: No tube services

No tube services Tuesday, November 12: Severe disruption across the tube network with little to no services expected. Services that are running are likely to start late and end early.

Which Underground lines are still affected?

On both days, all London Underground lines will be affected but no strikes are planned on other TfL services.

The DLR, London Overground and Elizabeth line will all still be running but are likely to be much busier and may not stop at certain stations with Tube lines because of potential station closures.

Will the strikes be cancelled?

Negotiations between ASLEF and TfL are ongoing, so an agreement could be reached before the strikes are due to take place. If that happens, then they’ll be called off.

