Will the Elizabeth line be affected by November 2024’s tube strikes?

Brace yourselves Londoners, we’re in for more tube strikes. London has enjoyed over six months of lovely strike-free travel, but it wasn’t meant to last forever.

While the RMT union has today (November 1) called off its strikes, ASLEF has action scheduled for two days in November across the entire London Underground network. Contrary to what you may think, our newest, swankiest line, the Elizabeth Line, isn’t actually considered part of the tube network. So, here’s what that means as we approach a new month of industrial action.

RECOMMENDED: London train strikes November 2024: tube strike dates and everything you need to know.

❌ Travel disruption to know about this weekend, November 1-3.

When are the November 2024 tube strikes?

The tube strikes will take place on November 7 and 12. There will also be an overtime ban in place from November 3 to November 16. You can see a full breakdown of the month’s industrial action here.

Will the Underground strikes affect the Elizabeth line?

The Elizabeth line might run underneath parts of the capital, but it’s not actually part of the London Underground. That means, good news, there won’t be any industrial action on the Lizzie line.

However, services on the line could still face delays or disruption as a result of the strikes elsewhere and TfL has warned that it may not stop at certain stations with tube lines.

You can find info on impacted lines here.

How long will the industrial action last?

The disruption will only end when unions and the London Underground have reached an agreement. After more than two years of action, a deal is yet to be reached, so strikes are likely to keep happening for the foreseeable future.

Will trains and buses be disrupted?

London buses, the Overground and other London train services like the Stansted, Gatwick and Heathrow Expresses will still be running. Just make sure to leave plenty of time for your journey as they are likely to be affected by heavier traffic and bigger crowds.

Find out how to get to London’s airports during strikes here.

Get the latest and greatest from the Big Smoke – from news and reviews to events and trends. Just follow our Time Out London WhatsApp channel.

Stay in the loop: sign up to our free Time Out London newsletter for the best of the city, straight to your inbox.