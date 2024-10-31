How to get to London airports during the November 2024 tube strikes

After much toing and froing, it looks like London’s November tube strikes are set to go ahead. Kicking off (in a limited fashion) tomorrow (November 1), they’ll last in some form or another until November 16. That’s right, the London Underground is set for two weeks of industrial action.

The tube won’t be down for all of those two weeks, with different members of the RMT and ASLEF unions taking action on different days. There are several days in particular when strikes will be most severe, with little to no tube service.

When it comes to getting to London’s airports, the tube is obviously important. While not all of the capital’s airports are reachable by tube (like Heathrow), many travellers will typically use the tube in order to get to airport-bound services. Plan ahead to get to your airport train without the tube.

Worried about getting to London’s airports during November’s strikes? Here’s everything you need to know.

RECOMMENDED: How to get around London during the tube strikes.

❌ Travel disruption to know about this weekend, November 1-3.

When are the tube strikes in November?

The tube strikes will last from November 1 to November 16. The most severe disruption is expected on November 4-8. You can find a breakdown of each day’s industrial action here.

How to get to Heathrow during the tube strike

On severely disrupted strike days, don’t try and reach Heathrow on the Piccadilly line. Instead, use the Elizabeth line or Heathrow Express (running from Paddington).

Find out more about the Elizabeth line during the strikes here.

How to get to Gatwick during the industrial action

Direct trains to Gatwick (the Gatwick Express from Victoria, Southern trains from Victoria, Thameslink from Blackfriars, Farringdon and St Pancras) won’t be hit by strike action.

However, you won’t be able to use the Victoria, Circle, District, Hammersmith & City, Metropolitan, Northern and Piccadilly lines to get to these non-tube lines. Buses will still be running, as will taxis.

How to get to Stansted airport

The Stansted Express is expected to be running as usual. However, you’ll need to find ways of getting to Liverpool Street and Tottenham Hale that aren’t the Central, Hammersmith & City, Metropolitan and Victoria lines. As above, you’ll be able to take buses and taxis.

What about the other London airports?

London has three other airports which could be impacted by tube closures. City will be accessible via the DLR as usual (though you’ll have to avoid the Jubilee line), Luton’s trains to Luton Airport Parkway from St Pancras will run as normal, and Southend services will still run from Liverpool Street and Stratford.

For to-the-minute updates, check the TfL website here.

Get the latest and greatest from the Big Smoke – from news and reviews to events and trends. Just follow our Time Out London WhatsApp channel.

Stay in the loop: sign up to our free Time Out London newsletter for the best of the city, straight to your inbox.