Now on the market: a spectacular luxury penthouse with views of the London Eye

If you’re very lucky, your home in London might have with some kind of view. But even for those who do have a view, it’ll likely be quite a distant one. By peeking out of a top floor window, you might be able to spot some of the city’s tallest towers or most identifiable landmarks

Some London homes, however, come with much bigger and more obvious views. Like this one, which has just gone on the market and boasts full-window views of the London Eye that’ll make your eyes go really, really wide.

A penthouse in Belvedere Gardens, the property sits behind Jubilee Gardens on the South Bank. And while the Eye is the main view (you can’t miss it, really), it’s not the only landmark: the property also looks out over the River Thames and quite a lot of the centre of town.

The penthouse itself is spread over 351 square metres and has four bedrooms, four bathrooms, two kitchens and two terraces, as well as access to a swimming pool, spa and sauna.

Sound good? You bet it does. Here are some more pics of the place.

Photograph: NestSeekers

Photograph: NestSeekers

Photograph: NestSeekers

As you can imagine, this does not come cheap. This Belvedere Gardens penthouse is on the market for a gob-smacking £17 million. It’s listed by NestSeekers International and you can find out more on the official listing here.

