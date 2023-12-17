London
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search
Penthouse property in Belvedere Gardens
Photograph: NestSeekers

Now on the market: a spectacular luxury penthouse with views of the London Eye

It also comes with two kitchens, two terraces and access to a swimming pool and spa

Ed Cunningham
Written by
Ed Cunningham
Advertising

If you’re very lucky, your home in London might have with some kind of view. But even for those who do have a view, it’ll likely be quite a distant one. By peeking out of a top floor window, you might be able to spot some of the city’s tallest towers or most identifiable landmarks

Some London homes, however, come with much bigger and more obvious views. Like this one, which has just gone on the market and boasts full-window views of the London Eye that’ll make your eyes go really, really wide. 

A penthouse in Belvedere Gardens, the property sits behind Jubilee Gardens on the South Bank. And while the Eye is the main view (you can’t miss it, really), it’s not the only landmark: the property also looks out over the River Thames and quite a lot of the centre of town. 

The penthouse itself is spread over 351 square metres and has four bedrooms, four bathrooms, two kitchens and two terraces, as well as access to a swimming pool, spa and sauna. 

Sound good? You bet it does. Here are some more pics of the place.

Penthouse property in Belvedere Gardens
Photograph: NestSeekers
Penthouse property in Belvedere Gardens
Photograph: NestSeekers
Penthouse property in Belvedere Gardens
Photograph: NestSeekers

As you can imagine, this does not come cheap. This Belvedere Gardens penthouse is on the market for a gob-smacking £17 million. It’s listed by NestSeekers International and you can find out more on the official listing here.

Did you see that Lord Byron’s dazzling Piccadilly mansion is now on the market?

Listen to Time Out’s brilliant podcast ‘Love Thy Neighbourhood’: the Christmas special with Paloma Faith in the East End is out now.

Stay in the loop: sign up to our free Time Out London newsletter for the best of the city, straight to your inbox.

Share the story

Popular on Time Out

    You may also like
    You may also like
    Advertising

    Get us in your inbox

    Loading animation
    Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

    By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

    🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

    Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

    Time Out

    About us

    Contact us

    Time Out products

    Site Map
    © 2023 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.