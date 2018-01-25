Now you can get bottomless yorkshire puddings

Bottomless brunch is dead. Paralytic people in Shoreditch murdered it. The new thing? Bottomless yorkshire puddings. The newly-opened Lady Abercorn’s Pub and Kitchen has an ‘iconic’ roast for £15.50 that comes with endless yorky puds. Roasts rotate on different days between lamb shoulder, chicken, pork loin and vegetable wellington which doesn't sound that iconic tbh but it gets better: if you visit between February 5-15, Lady Abercorn is doing 2-for-1 on those roasts. In this day and age, £8.25 for a full dinner + all-you-can-eat yorkies is quite something.

The ‘iconic’ roast is available at Lady Abercorn’s Pub, 40 Liverpool St, EC2M 7QN.

