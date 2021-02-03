Tell us how you feel about the French. And by ‘us’ we mean ‘Somerset House’. And by ‘tell’ we mean ‘express yourself through the medium of art’. The riverside arts powerhouse has just launched a big collaborative project. It’s called ‘I Love You, Moi Non Plus’, already features some huge names from the worlds of art, fashion and music, and is totally open to contributions from creative civilians like you.

Somerset House explains the concept thusly: ‘As we adjust to the new physical and emotional borders now placed between us and our continental neighbours, I Love You, Moi Non Plus is a digital art project that allows everyone to imagine and express what this historical change might mean for the UK-French relationship today and in the future.’

Arty folk that have already contributed to the gallery include Ai Weiwei, Stella McCartney, Brian Eno, Tamara Rojo and Bob and Roberta Smith. If you've ever fantasised about outshining Brian Eno, now’s your chance. Eno needs to be taken down a peg or two. You’re the one to do it.

You got that? Make some art about how you feel about our lovely French neighbours, post-Brexit. Either share your creation on social media using the hashtag #ILoveYouMoiNonPlus or just submit your contribution directly to the website here. If it’s good, it’ll be exhibited online.

In news that will thrill all the dung sculptors out there, all forms of artistic expression are apparently welcome, although multimedia or video contributions should be no longer than 60 seconds. So your sweat-drenched, three-hour performance poetry piece-to-camera might require a bit of editing.

Find out more here and submit your entry before Thursday February 25.

