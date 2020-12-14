An all-star cast are lending their voices to a good cause this Christmas. Olivia Colman, Sir Kenneth Branagh and Sharon D Clarke are among the actors appearing in a swashbuckling audio performance of the JM Barrie classic ‘Peter Pan’, with all proceeds from downloads going towards Great Ormond Street Hospital Children’s Charity (GOSH).

The London children’s hospital was gifted the rights to the ‘Peter Pan’ story by JM Barrie back in 1929. But with theatres closed on and off throughout the year and many of the country’s pantos completely off the cards this Christmas, Great Ormond Street Hospital has missed out on its usual annual royalties – used to fund medical research, lifesaving equipment and support services for patients.

These family-friendly recordings will be available to download from iTunes just before Christmas and will feature the voices of British acting royalty, with the likes of Jane Horrocks and London panto legend Clive Rowe also on the audio bill. The cast have come together for four 30-minute chapters, recorded in isolation and rehearsed over Zoom.

As well as famous names from television and stage, this fresh look at the boy who wouldn’t grow up also stars members of Great Ormond Street Hospital Young People’s Forum – including those currently undergoing treatment and former patients at the hospital. And the production will feature a rousing score by Annabelle Brown, helping to capture young imaginations – and older ones, too – during story time over the school holidays.

Liz Tait, director of fundraising at GOSH Charity says: ‘100 percent of proceeds from the downloads of this adaptation will help us support seriously ill children from across the UK who are cared for at Great Ormond Street Hospital, and we truly hope that the families listening in the lead-up to Christmas enjoy the comfort of storytelling together, after the challenging year everyone has faced.’

‘Peter Pan’ will be available to download from Sun Dec 20 for £3, with all proceeds going to GOSH. Find out more and how to download here.

